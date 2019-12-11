Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Netflix has dozens of reasons to stay inside and on the couch this winter. January 2020 brings another avalanche of content to the streaming service.

Netflix originals include BoJack Horseman's final run of episodes (Jan. 31), Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Jan. 24), Season 2 of Sex Education (Jan. 17), and the final season of The Ranch (Jan. 24). Netflix movies include Tyler Perry's Fall From Grace, the prolific producer's first movie for the streamer, which arrives on Jan. 17.

There are a lot of high-quality licensed coming movies, too, including The Master (Jan. 14), The Ring, and the old and new Chocolate Factory movies (Jan. 1).

Here's what's leaving Netflix in January

The full list of Netflix's January 2020 arrivals is below.

TBA

Dracula (Netflix Original)

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original)

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah (Netflix Original)

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Documentary)

Spinning Out (Netflix Original)

The Circle (Netflix Original)

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix Documentary)

Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original)

Jan. 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season (Netflix Original)

All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Family)

Jan. 8

Cheer (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original)

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji (Netflix Original)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The InBESTigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Medical Police (Netflix Original)

Scissor Seven (Netflix Anime)

Until Dawn (Netflix Original)

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)

The Master

Jan. 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni (Netflix Film)

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)

Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original)

Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Documentary)

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)

October Faction (Netflix Original)

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Jan. 24

A Sun (Netflix Film)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix Original)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original)

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Original)

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)

Next In Fashion (Netflix Original)

Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)

Omniscient (Netflix Original)

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original)

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger (Netflix Original)

Jan. 31

37 Seconds (Netflix Film)

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original)

Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Luna Nera (Netflix Original)

Ragnarok (Netflix Original)