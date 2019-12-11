Netflix has dozens of reasons to stay inside and on the couch this winter. January 2020 brings another avalanche of content to the streaming service.
Netflix originals include BoJack Horseman's final run of episodes (Jan. 31), Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Jan. 24), Season 2 of Sex Education (Jan. 17), and the final season of The Ranch (Jan. 24). Netflix movies include Tyler Perry's Fall From Grace, the prolific producer's first movie for the streamer, which arrives on Jan. 17.
There are a lot of high-quality licensed coming movies, too, including The Master (Jan. 14), The Ring, and the old and new Chocolate Factory movies (Jan. 1).
Here's what's leaving Netflix in January
The full list of Netflix's January 2020 arrivals is below.
TBA
Dracula (Netflix Original)
What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original)
Jan. 1
Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah (Netflix Original)
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Documentary)
Spinning Out (Netflix Original)
The Circle (Netflix Original)
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix Documentary)
Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original)
Jan. 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season (Netflix Original)
All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Family)
Jan. 8
Cheer (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original)
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji (Netflix Original)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The InBESTigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Medical Police (Netflix Original)
Scissor Seven (Netflix Anime)
Until Dawn (Netflix Original)
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)
The Master
Jan. 15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni (Netflix Film)
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)
Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)
Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original)
Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Documentary)
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)
October Faction (Netflix Original)
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Jan. 24
A Sun (Netflix Film)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix Original)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original)
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)
Next In Fashion (Netflix Original)
Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)
Omniscient (Netflix Original)
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original)
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger (Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
37 Seconds (Netflix Film)
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original)
Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Luna Nera (Netflix Original)
Ragnarok (Netflix Original)