Some great stuff is coming to Netflix next month! From Netflix original series to classic movies, here's what's new on Netflix in February 2020.

Notable Netflix originals include To All the Boys: P.S. I Sill Love You, the sequel to the hit movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before which takes the story into full-on live triangle territory (Feb. 12), the long-awaited second season of sci-fi actioner Altered Carbon (Feb. 27), and the even-longer-awaited first season of Locke & Key, based on the acclaimed comic series by Joe Hill.

It's also a particularly good month for non-Netflix originals on the service, with great stuff like The Notebook, Purple Rain (both Feb. 1), Season 4 of Better Call Saul (Feb. 9), and the Safdie Brothers' pre-Uncut Gems cult hit Good Time (Feb. 11) all coming online. Check out the full list of what's arriving to Netflix in February 2020 below.

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Bettina Strauss, Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original)

Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie's Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Documentary)

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back--Evolution (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Find out what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 here.