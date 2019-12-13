It's happening: A sequel to Netflix's beloved 2018 romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before is officially in the works. It's called To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and it arrives on Netflix Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

The first film was one of the more uplifting things to come out of 2018, and since the Jenny Han book on which the movie is based on was followed by two sequels (titled P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean) it's a no-brainer that Netflix would want another chapter in this breezy, heart-swelling love story.

As details about the TATBILB sequel start trickling in, here's what we know about the movie so far.

It premieres right before Valentine's Day. Netflix has announced that To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You will premiere Feb. 12, just two days before every couple you know will be celebrating the world's most romantic holiday.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be back. Netflix has confirmed that the actors playing Lara Jean and Peter will be back for the second film. In the announcement video, Condor and Centineo even plan to make a Christmas contract for their real-life friendship.

Brace for a new face. After Condor hinted that a new actor (and not Jordan Burtchett, who portrayed the character in a cameo in the first film) would portray John Ambrose McClaren in the sequel, we can confirm the role has been recast with Jordan Fisher. You might recognize him from Rent: Live, Dancing With the Stars, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more.

Fisher and Condor appeared in a cute video announcing his casting.

Lara Jean's family will return. Actors Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett have all officially signed on to reprise their roles as Lara Jean's sisters and father, respectively. Madeleine Arthur will return as her best friend Christine, and Holland Taylor and Sarayu Blue have also joined the cast of the sequel.

Peter Kavinsky will have a new friend. 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler has joined the cast as Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's new bestie.

We have some first-look photos. Netflix released a quartet of photos that comprise the first images of the movie to date. There's Peter and Lara Jean being cute, John and Lara Jean being cute, and Lara Jean's family being cute.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

A new director will take over. The original film's director Susan Johnson will not return to helm the sequel, despite her intention to do so, because of a scheduling conflict. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "Directing To All the Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film. Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise." She will remain on-board as a producer, while the first film's Director of Photography, Michael Fimognari, takes over. The first film's screenwriter Sofia Alvarez will pen the sequel's script.

A love triangle (or square?) is near. Lara Jean and Peter's newfound bliss is about to face some challenges. For thing, Peter's continued close relationship with ex-girlfriend Gen (Emilija Baranac) — along with the real reason he was waiting in that hot tub — throws a major wrench in their relationship in the second story. That complication also coincides with the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean's old crush from the Model UN who was the recipient of one of her other letters. Condor teased to ELLE, "There's going to be a major new love interest. The first one was with Josh and Peter, but in the second movie it's going to be a major new character that's going to challenge Peter quite a bit and fight over me, which is not a bad thing."

It may borrow from the third book, too. Certain plot points from Han's second story, P.S. I Still Love You, have already come to fruition in the first film — like the fact that Lara Jean and Peter were videotaped in the hot tub and Lara Jean's make-up letter at the end. Similarly, Susan Johnson has hinted that the second film may bring in portions of book three.

Will Josh factor in more? Susan Johnson has also indicated that the character Josh (Israel Broussard) may factor into the sequel more than he did in the first movie. As she told ET Online, "I do feel like the character of Josh sort of got the short end of the stick a little bit, but there's room to tell part of his story in the next movie even though he's not so much in the second book. There needs to be some resolution with that."

It won't be the final movie in Lara Jean's story. Though we all suspected a trilogy was in the works, Netflix officially confirmed that as of August 2019, a third movie was officially in production. Here's hoping To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will come quickly on the heels of the second movie!

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is currently streaming on Netflix.

