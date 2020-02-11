If you haven't yet discovered why Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) from To All the Boys I've Loved Before became the internet's boyfriend in 2018, now's your chance. To celebrate the upcoming release of the movie's sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Netflix is now offering non-subscribers the chance to stream To All the Boys I've Loved Before for a limited time.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that the movie, an adaptation of Jenny Han's YA novel of the same name, will be available to anyone without a Netflix account from now until Monday, March 9. To All the Boys I've Loved Before is already one of TV Guide's picks for the best romantic movies to stream on Netflix's this Valentine's Day, and since you don't even need to borrow a password to swoon along with the feel-good film, it's a no-brainer.

Lead actress Lana Condor joined forces with Centineo to deliver the news in a video posted to Netflix's official Twitter account.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I've Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

To All the Boys I've Loved Before first debuted on Netflix in 2018 and was an immediate hit. The teen rom-com centers on the romantic adventures of Condor's Lara Jean Covey. In the story, Lara Jean writes love letters to all of her old crushes, which she intends to keep for herself — but somehow they all make it into the mail, and Centineo's Peter is one of those unintended recipients.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You will pick up where that film left off and bring a new potential suitor into the mix. An adaptation of the third book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, will also follow on Netflix.

Click here to watch To All the Boys I've Loved Before, even without a Netflix account.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 12.