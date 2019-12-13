Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is coming to Netflix Feb. 12, and on Friday the streaming service released the first photos. Is your heart prepared for some Lana Condor and Noah Centineo cuteness?

The sequel to the hit romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before will pick up with Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter (Centineo) as an official couple who have to navigate their first real kiss, their first real date, their first Valentine's Day, etc. But when John Ambrose McClaren (Dancing with the Stars' Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters, reenters her life, she faces a dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once? (I mean, they are pretty cute together in the pics below...)

The movie is directed by Michael Fimognari and Sofia Alvarez & J. Mills Goodloe. The cast includes Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, and Holland Taylor.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, and John Corbett, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)