Things are about to get very complicated in the romantic life of Lara Jean (Lana Condor). Netflix's final trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuted late Wednesday evening, and the new preview makes a surprisingly solid case for her interest in another potential beau — thanks in no small part to the swoon factor of a good aquarium scene.

That's right, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — a sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the 2018 film that took the internet by storm — is going to be channeling one of the most heart-swelling scenes in Romeo + Juliet as Lara Jean gets reacquainted with John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a middle school crush who also received one of her fateful letters and has come back into the picture to get to know her again. Seeing the two lock eyes next to the jellyfish tank takes us right back to that unforgettable movie moment when Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Juliet (Claire Danes) playfully gazed at each other through the fish tank. Whew — we're just as confused as Lara Jean is right now.

There's no doubt that Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) is still a total dreamboat of a boyfriend for Lara Jean. However, his popularity with the other ladies of Alder High School — made clear by the fact that his locker is overflowing with Valentine's Day cards — is a cause for some concern. No matter how many letters she may have written, Lara Jean is not an attention seeker by nature, so wearing the "crown," as Lucas (Trezzo Mahoro) puts it, is not easy.

"Sometimes, I wish my boyfriend was more anonymous," she says. Enter John Ambrose McClaren, a guy who is definitely not well known around the school but still qualifies as a bona fide stud. We'll find out how Lara Jean handles being at the center of a new love triangle soon, because To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day.

P.S. I Still Love You is based on the Jenny Han book of the same name. A third movie in the series has already been confirmed.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.