After you drag yourself home from ringing in the new decade this New Year's Day, you might want to fire up that Netflix queue. The streaming service announced its new drama series, Messiah, will drop on Jan. 1, so once the clock strikes midnight on the Pacific Coast, your binge can begin!
Messiah follows CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) as she researches the origins of a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who has been gaining international attention as his followers allege that he's been performing miracles. Her investigation turns into a race against the clock to discover whether this modern messiah is truly divine or just the world's greatest con man.
In addition to dropping a premiere date for this new series, Netflix also released a trailer with our first look at Messiah. In it, this "Messiah" travels the world — from Syria and Israel to Texas and Washington, D.C. — amassing followers for an unknown cause. And it looks pretty believable that this guy is the second coming given the way he vanishes out of surveilled prison cells and walks straight through tornados.
Only time (and what looks like a truly excellent binge watch) will tell whether he's here to convert or con the world.
Messiah premieres Wednesday, Jan. 1 on Netflix.