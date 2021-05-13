2021-22 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Find out which of your favorite shows are returning and which have been canceled
Listen, with so many networks and streaming services, no one is blaming you if you can't keep track of what shows have been renewed or canceled. It's a complicated TV landscape out there. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only made things even more confusing, with shows that were previously renewed getting canceled because of scheduling conflicts caused by development delays or shows that were supposed to return in 2020 postponed until who knows when. There's a lot of info to keep up with, but that's why you have TV Guide.
Below is the TV scorecard for the 2021-22 television season -- a list of shows that have been renewed, have been canceled, or are still waiting to hear about their fate for the upcoming season. You can use the handy links below to skip to the network of the show you want to check the status of, or you can use the Find shortcut (Command+F on Macs, Ctrl+F on PCs) to search for the title of the show you are looking for. May the odds be ever in your favor!
20/20: Currently airing Season 43
America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed for Season 32
American Housewife: Pending
American Idol: Renewed for Season 20 (Season 5 at ABC)
A Million Little Things: Currently airing Season 3
The Bachelor: Pending
The Bachelorette: Renewed for Seasons 17 and 18
Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7
Big Sky: Renewed for Season 2
black-ish: Currently airing Season 7
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Renewed for Season 2
The Chase: Renewed for Season 2
The Conners: Currently airing Season 3
Dancing with the Stars: Renewed for Season 30
For Life: Currently airing Season 2
The Goldbergs: Currently airing Season 8
The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 5
Grey's Anatomy: Renewed for Season 18
Holey Moley: Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4
The Hustler: Renewed for Season 2
mixed-ish: Currently airing Season 2
The Rookie: Currently airing Season 3
Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 13
Station 19: Renewed for Season 5
Supermarket Sweep: Renewed for Season 2
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Pending
Absentia: Canceled after three seasons
The Boys: Renewed for Season 3
Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2
The Expanse: Renewed for sixth and final season
Flack: Season 2 picked up from Pop TV
Frank of Ireland: Pending
Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season
Hanna: Renewed for Season 3
Homecoming: Pending
Hunters: Renewed for Season 2
Invincible: Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3
Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3
Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2
Loudermilk: Moving to Amazon from Audience Network for Season 3
Making the Cut: Renewed for Season 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4
Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2
Tales from the Loop: Pending
Undone: Renewed for Season 2
Upload: Renewed for Season 2
The Wilds: Renewed for Season 2
Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season
Dispatches From Elsewhere: Pending
Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 7
Friday Night with the Morgans: Pending
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Premieres June 13
McMafia: Renewed for Season 2
Soulmates: Renewed for Season 2
The Terror: Pending
The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11
The Walking Dead:The World Beyond: Currently airing second and final season
The Bad Seed: Currently airing Season 1
Cold Courage: Pending
Spy City: Currently airing Season 1
Too Close: Premieres May 20
Amazing Stories: Pending
Central Park: Renewed for Season 3
Dear...: Renewed for Season 2
Dickinson: Renewed for Season 3
For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 3
Home Before Dark: Renewed for Season 2
Little America: Renewed for Season 2
Little Voice: Pending
The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: Currently airing Season 2
Schmigadoon!: Premieres July 1
See: Renewed for Season 2
Servant: Renewed for Season 3
Ted Lasso: Renewed for Season 3
Tehran: Renewed for Season 2
Truth Be Told: Renewed for Season 2
Trying: Renewed for Season 2
Tiny World: Pending
Doctor Who: Renewed for Season 13
Killing Eve: Renewed for fourth and final season
The Watch: Pending
American Soul: Pending
Assisted Living: Renewed for Season 3
Bigger: Renewed for Season 2
Boomerang: Pending
Games People Play: Pending
House of Payne: Renewed for Season 11
The Oval: Currently airing Season 2
Sistas: Renewed for Season 3
Tales: Renewed for Season 3
Twenties: Renewed for Season 2
Bigger: Pending
Bruh: Renewed for Season 2
First Wives Club: Renewed for Season 2
Ruthless: Pending
Below Deck: Pending
Family Karma: Pending
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Pending
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Pending
The Real Housewives of Dallas: Pending
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Currently airing Season 11
The Real Housewives of New York City: Currently airing Season 13
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Pending
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Pending
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Renewed for Season 2
Shahs of Sunset: Pending
Top Chef: Currently airing Season 18
Vanderpump Rules: Pending
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: Renewed through 2021
All Rise: Currently airing Season 2
The Amazing Race: Pending
Big Brother: Renewed for Season 23
Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2
Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 12
Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 3
Bull: Renewed for Season 6
Clarice: Currently airing Season 1
The Equalizer: Renewed for Season 2
Evil: Renewed for Season 2
FBI: Renewed for Season 4
FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 3
Love Island: Renewed for Season 3
MacGyver: Canceled after Season 5
Magnum P.I.: Renewed for Season 4
Mom: Ending after Season 8
NCIS: Renewed for Season 19
NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 13
NCIS: New Orleans: Ending after Season 7
The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 4
Survivor: Renewed for Season 41
S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 5
SEAL Team: Currently airing Season 4
Tough as Nails: Renewed through Season 4
Undercover Boss: Pending
The Unicorn: Currently airing Season 2
Young Sheldon: Renewed for three seasons through Season 7
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Renewed for Season 2
Crank Yankers: Renewed for Season 6
The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: Renewed for Season 2
The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3
South Park: Renewed through Season 26
South Side: Renewed for Season 2
All American: Renewed for Season 4
Batwoman: Renewed for Season 3
Black Lightning: Airing fourth and final season
Burden of Truth: Renewed for Season 4
Charmed: Renewed for Season 4
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 7
DC's Stargirl: Renewed for Season 3
Dynasty: Renewed for Season 5
The Flash: Renewed for Season 8
In the Dark: Renewed for Season 4
Katy Keene: Canceled after one season
Kung Fu: Renewed for Season 2
Legacies: Renewed for Season 4
Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 3
The Outpost: Renewed for Season 4
Pandora: Pending
The Republic of Sarah: Pending
Riverdale: Renewed for Season 6
Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 4
Supergirl: Renewed for sixth and final season
Superman & Lois: Renewed for Season 2
Walker: Renewed for Season 2
Bad Batch: Currently airing Season 1
Big Shot: Currently airing Season 1
Encore!: Pending
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Pending
Forky Asks a Question: Pending
Genius: Renewed for Season 4
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2
The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 3
Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Currently airing Season 1
WandaVision: Pending
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2
Belgravia: Pending
Bridge and Tunnel: Pending
Deep State: Pending
Fall River: Currently airing Season 1
Get Shorty: Pending
Godfather of Harlem: Currently airing Season 2
Pennyworth: Pending
War of the Worlds: Renewed for Season 2
9-1-1: Currently airing Season 4
9-1-1: Lone Star: Currently airing Season 2
Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4
Bob's Burgers: Renewed through Season 13
Call Me Kat: Renewed for Season 2
Duncanville: Renewed for Season 3
Family Guy: Renewed through Season 20
Filthy Rich: Canceled after one season
The Great North: Renewed for Season 2
Hell's Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20
I Can See Your Voice: Renewed for Season 2
Last Man Standing: Ending with Season 9
Lego Masters: Renewed for Season 2
The Masked Dancer: Pending
The Masked Singer: Currently airing Season 5
MasterChef: Renewed for Season 11
MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8
Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2
The Moodys: Pending
Next: Canceled after one season
Prodigal Son: Canceled after two seasons
The Resident: Currently airing Season 4
The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 34
So You Think You Can Dance: Pending
The Bold Type: Ending after five seasons
Cruel Summer: Currently airing Season 1
Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Renewed for Season 2
Good Trouble: Pending
grown-ish: Renewed for Season 4
Motherland: Fort Salem: Renewed for Season 2
American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3
American Horror Story: Renewed through Season 13
Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4
Better Things: Renewed for Season 5
Breeders: Renewed for Season 2
Cake: Renewed for Season 3
Fargo: Pending
Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 4
Mr. Inbetween: Ending with Season 3
Pose: Ending after Season 3
Snowfall: Renewed for Season 5
Taboo: Renewed for Season 2
What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for Season 3
The Weekly: Renewed for Season 2
Archer: Renewed for Season 12
Dave: Renewed for Season 2
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 18
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2
Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2
Barry: Renewed for Season 3
Betty: Renewed for Season 2
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 11
Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2
Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2
High Maintenance: Canceled after four seasons
His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 3
How to With John Wilson: Renewed for Season2
In Treatment: Revived for Season 4
Industry: Renewed for Season 2
Insecure: Renewed for Season 5, which will be its last
Last Week Tonight: Renewed for Seasons 8, 9, and 10
Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2
Lovecraft Country: Pending
My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 3
The Outsider: Canceled after one season
Perry Mason: Renewed for Season 2
Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2
Real Time with Bill Maher: Renewed through 2022
The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2
Room 104: Ended after four seasons
Run: Canceled after one season
Succession: Renewed for Season 3
The Vow: Renewed for Season 2
We're Here: Renewed for Season 2
Westworld: Renewed for Season 4
The Bridge: Pending
Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 3
The Flight Attendant: Renewed for Season 2
Genera+ion: Currently airing Season 1
Ghosts: Pending
Gomorrah: Renewed through Season 5
The Great Pottery Throw Down: Pending
Harley Quinn: Renewed for Season 3
The Head: Pending
I Hate Suzie: Renewed for Season 2
Legendary: Currently airing Season 2
Love Life: Renewed for Season 2
Made for Love: Pending
The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2
Raised by Wolves: Renewed for Season 2
Search Party: Renewed for Season 5
Selena + Chef: Renewed for Season 3
Titans: Renewed for Season 3
Warrior: Renewed for Season 3
Animaniacs: Renewed for Season 3
Crossing Swords: Renewed for Season 2
Dollface: Renewed for Season 2
The Great: Renewed for Season 2
The Handmaid's Tale: Renewed through Season 5
Letterkenny: Pending
Love, Victor: Renewed for Season 2
PEN15: Returning for Part 2 of Season 2
Ramy: Renewed for Season 3
Shrill: Canceled after three seasons
Solar Opposites: Renewed for Season 3
Taste the Nation: Renewed for Season 2
Woke: Renewed for Season 2
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2
Baroness Von Sketch Show: Ended after five seasons
Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4
Sherman's Showcase: Renewed for Season 2
Little Women: Atlanta: Pending
Married at First Sight: Renewed through Season 17
Married at First Sight: Australia: Currently airing Season 2
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Currently airing Season 1
Marrying Millions: Pending
Brain Games: Renewed for Season 9
Breaking Bobby Bones: Currently airing Season 1
Cosmos: Pending
Genius: Renewed for Season 4 at Disney+
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Renewed for Season 3
Ice Road Rescue: Pending
Life Below Zero: Renewed for Season 15
Life Below Zero: Port Protection: Pending
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Pending
Wicked Tuna: Currently airing Season 10
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Pending
America's Got Talent: Renewed for Season 16
American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 13
The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 9
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for eighth and final season
Chicago Fire: Renewed through Season 11
Chicago Med: Renewed through Season 8
Chicago P.D.: Renewed through Season 10
Debris: Pending
Good Girls: Currently airing Season 4
Kenan: Renewed for Season 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Currently airing Season 1
Law & Order: SVU: Renewed through Season 24
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Ending with Season 2
Manifest: Currently airing Season 3
Mr. Mayor: Renewed for Season 2
New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5
Saturday Night Live: Currently airing Season 46
Songland: Pending
This Is Us: Renewed for sixth and final season
The Voice: Renewed for Season 21
The Wall: Currently airing Season 4
Weakest Link: Renewed for Season 2
Young Rock: Renewed for Season 2
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Currently airing Season 2
#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2
After Life: Renewed for Season 3
Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 4
Atypical: Renewed for fourth and final season
Away: Canceled after one season
The Baby-Sitters Club: Renewed for Season 2
Barbarians: Pending
Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6
The Big Show Show: Canceled after Season 2
Black Mirror: Pending
Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2
Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2
Blown Away: Pending
Bonding: Pending
Bridgerton: Renewed through Season 4
Castlevania: Renewed for Season 4
The Chef Show: Pending
The Circle: Renewed through Season 3
Cobra Kai: Renewed through Season 4 (Picked up from YouTube)
The Crown: Renewed through sixth and final season
Dating Around: Pending
Dead to Me: Renewed for third and final season
Dear White People: Renewed for fourth and final season
Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3
Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4
Elite: Renewed for Season 5
Emily in Paris: Renewed for Season 2
F Is for Family: Renewed for fifth and final season
Family Business: Pending
Family Reunion: Pending
Fate: The Winx Saga: Renewed for Season 2
Feel Good: Renewed for second and final season
Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2
Ginny & Georgia: Renewed for Season 2
Grace and Frankie: Renewed for seventh and final season
Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2
The Haunting (Hill House and Bly Manor): 'No plans' for more seasons at the moment
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2
The Irregulars: Canceled after one season
Kim's Convenience: Ending after five seasons
Kingdom: Pending
The Kominsky Method: Renewed for third and final season
The Last Kingdom: Ending with Season 5
Locke & Key: Renewed through Season 3
Lost in Space: Renewed for third and final season
Love, Death and Robots: Pending
Love Is Blind: Renewed through Season 3
Lucifer: Renewed for sixth and final season
Mindhunter: Likely done after two seasons
Money Heist: Renewed for fifth and final season
Mr. Iglesias: Pending
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Pending
Nailed It!: Pending
Narcos: Mexico: Renewed for Season 3
Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 2
On My Block: Renewed for fourth and final season
The Order: Canceled after two seasons
Outer Banks: Renewed for Season 2
Ozark: Renewed for fourth and final season
Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Canceled after six seasons
Peaky Blinders: Ending after six seasons; expected to conclude with a movie
The Politician: Pending
Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 6
The Rain: Ended after three seasons
Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2
Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2
Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3
Shadow and Bone: Pending
Somebody Feed Phil: Pending
Space Force: Renewed for Season 2
Special: Ending with Season 2
Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4
Sweet Magnolias: Renewed for Season 2
Too Hot to Handle: Renewed through Season 3
The Toys That Made Us: Pending
The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 3
Virgin River: Renewed for Season 3
Warrior Nun: Renewed for Season 2
White Lines: Canceled after one season
Who Killed Sara?: Renewed for Season 2
The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2
You: Renewed for Season 3
Cherish the Day: Renewed for Season 2
David Makes Man: Renewed for Season 2
The Haves and the Have Nots: Ending with Season 8
Queen Sugar: Renewed through Season 6
Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2
Bar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7
Lip Sync Battle: Pending
Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13
Yellowstone: Renewed through Season 4
The Challenge: All-Stars: Currently airing Season 1
Coyote: Pending
The Good Fight: Renewed for Season 5
No Activity: Renewed for Season 4
Rugrats: Currently airing Season 1
Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 4
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Renewed for Season 2
Star Trek: Picard: Renewed for Season 2
Tooning Out the News: Currently airing Season 1
Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2
Younger: Ending with Season 7
A.P. Bio: Renewed for Season 4
The Amber Ruffin Show: Renewed through September 2021
Brave New World: Canceled after one season
Departure: Renewed for Season 2
Girls5eva: Currently airing Season 1
Hitmen: Renewed for Season 2
Punky Brewster: Pending
Rutherford Falls: Currently airing Season 1
Saved by the Bell: Renewed for Season 2
Back to Life: Renewed for Season 2
Billions: Renewed for Season 6
Black Monday: Renewed for Season 3
The Chi: Renewed for Season 4
City on a Hill: Pending
Couples Therapy: Renewed for Season 2
Desus & Mero: Currently airing Season 3
The L Word: Generation Q: Renewed for Season 2
Moonbase 8: Pending
Ray Donovan: Canceled after seven seasons
Shameless: Ended after 11 seasons
American Gods: Canceled after three seasons
The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3
The Gloaming: Pending
Hightown: Renewed for Season 2
Outlander: Renewed for Season 6 and for Season 7
P-Valley: Renewed for Season 2
Power Book II: Ghost: Renewed for Season 2
Run the World: Currently airing Season 1
Step Up: Renewed for Season 3
A Discovery of Witches: Renewed for Season 3
Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89)
Liar: Renewed for Season 2
The Split: Renewed for Season 2
This Close: Pending
Alien News Desk: Pending
Resident Alien: Renewed for Season 2
Van Helsing: Ended after five seasons
Wynonna Earp: Ended after four seasons
Vagrant Queen: Canceled after one season
American Dad!: Renewed through Season 19
Conan: Ending in June 2021
Final Space: Renewed for Season 3
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Renewed for Season 6
The Last O.G.: Renewed for Season 4
Miracle Workers: Renewed for Season 3
The Misery Index: Pending
The Alienist: Pending
Animal Kingdom: Renewed for sixth and final season
Claws: Renewed for fourth and final season
Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 3
Adam Ruins Everything: Pending
At Home with Amy Sedaris: Canceled after three seasons
Bobcat Goldwaith's Misfits & Monsters: Pending
The Carbonaro Effect: Currently airing Season 5
Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9
It's Personal with Amy Hoggart: Pending
Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending
Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 3
Chrisley Knows Best: Renewed for Season 9
Growing Up Chrisley: Renewed for Season 3
Miz & Mrs: Currently airing Season 2
The Sinner: Renewed for Season 4
She's the Boss: Pending
Straight Up Steve Austin: Pending
Temptation Island: Pending
This article is updated daily. Check back often!