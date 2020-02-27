Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Today is such a good day to be a One Chicago fan! NBC announced Wednesday afternoon that it has renewed Chicago P.D, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med for three more seasons! That means Chicago Fire will run through Season 11, Chicago P.D. through Season 10, and Chicago Med through Season 8!

"Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love," said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment in a statement. "We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.

The Chicago shows have been heavy-hitters for NBC, airing back-to-back on Wednesday nights and pulling in massive viewership for crossover episodes between the shows. Last season the three Chicago dramas reached a total of 66 million viewers through the course of the season.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Multi-season renewals seems to be the name of the game at NBC lately, with New Amsterdam receiving a similar order earlier this year, andThis Is Us currently in year one of a another three-season renewal.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays at 8/9c, 9/8c, and 10/9c respectively on NBC.