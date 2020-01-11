NBC has renewed its resident medical drama, New Amsterdam. However, it's not just for Season 3. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the hospital drama will be back for three more seasons.

The show, which returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 14, stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director of New Amsterdam hospital who's been taking care of his daughter on his own after the death of his wife at the beginning of Season 2.

When we last saw Max, he had just learned that his cancer was in remission, which is truly great news. But while things might be looking up for him, things are not looking good for Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). In Season 2's fall finale, she learned she was demoted and is no longer the co-chair of the oncology department or deputy medical director.

What this means for Helen going forward remains to be seen, but first she, Max, and the rest of the staff will have to get through the lockdown that is in effect in the midseason premiere after the dangerous Rikers Island prisoners escaped their beds with the intention of harming another prisoner at the hospital.

New Amsterdam returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10/9c on NBC.

