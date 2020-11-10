It's official — the Hargreeve siblings will live to fight another day. Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for Season 3. That means we will be getting answers about that jaw-dropping Season 2 cliffhanger, and we'll hopefully find out exactly what is up with the Sparrow Academy — the rival group of heroes assembled by Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) in the alternate 2019 our characters returned to after stopping a second potential apocalypse in 1960s Dallas.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are all set to return for Season 3. Production on the 10-episode third season will begin in February.

The Season 2 cliffhanger confirmed that the plot of the show will be diverting even more from the graphic novel that inspired the series. While the first two seasons were an amalgamation of storylines from Book 1, "Apocalypse Suite," and Book 2, "Dallas," the introduction of The Sparrow Academy at the end of Season 2 — which is also the ending of Book 3, "Hotel Oblivion" — means fans shouldn't expect a strict adaptation of the third graphic novel. Showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed to TV Guide in July that the television series uses the graphic novels as a guideline rather than a strict map of where to take the story, which means the Sparrow Academy could be up to anything!

Of course, the Sparrow Academy isn't the only Season 2 loose thread we still have questions about. We still need to know about that mysterious floating cube in the final scene of the season, how alternate-timeline Ben (Justin H. Min) is different from the Ben we've gotten to know over the past two seasons, and whether these siblings will ever catch a freakin' break. OK, we know the answer to the last question is not looking good, which is fine, because that means more delightfully weird superhero fun for us!

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.