Ryan Murphy worried American Horror Story fans last year when he teased that Season 10 might be the show's last, but FX firmly put those fears to rest on Thursday. American Horror Story has officially been renewed for three additional seasons, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. This guarantees AHS will run for at least 13 seasons and likely through 2023, if the show continues to air one season per year.

Following the 1984 finale in November, Murphy shared his plans to bring back fan-favorite actors from the anthology series for the upcoming 10th season "because it may be our last." The co-creator revealed that everyone he had approached about appearing had said yes, teasing: "The people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning, have been contacted and are interested. So, if you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I've gone to and who might be coming back." We can only hope that the fact we now know that Season 10 won't be American Horror Story's final season doesn't change anything regarding these mysterious but anticipated returns.

Everything to Know About American Horror Story Season 10

Plus, the fact that we now are going to have at least four more seasons of Horror Story means we have four more chances to finally get that aliens-themed season!

American Horror Story is expected to return this fall on FX. Previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)