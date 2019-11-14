American Horror Story: 1984 took us into the past, but now it's time for American Horror Story fans to look toward the future. With the FX anthology already renewed for Season 10, viewers are busy speculating as to what Ryan Murphy has in store for us next. We've already had ghosts, aliens, evil Nazi doctors, freak show performers, killer clowns, more ghosts, more killer clowns, the literal apocalypse, and a cursed summer camp. But even after all this, American Horror Story still finds ways to surprise us every single season.

So what's coming up in American Horror Story Season 10? We're rounding up everything we know so far below.

It will likely premiere in fall 2020. Since its very first season, American Horror Story has always debuted in the fall. (It is spooky season, after all!) Starting with the sixth season, Roanoke, AHS moved from debuting in October to September. It's continued that tradition ever since, so we'd expect Season 10 to premiere in September 2020.

Sarah Paulson hopes to return. 1984 marked the first season without Sarah Paulson, but the actress isn't planning on making that a trend. "It's hard to not be a part of it," Paulson told TV Guide in October. "I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it."

As for what type of character Paulson would like to play next, she said the only thing on her wish list is to work closely again with Evan Peters, who also sat out 1984. "I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again," Paulson said. "If he'll come back, I'm back."

Evan Peters isn't ruling out an appearance. Evan Peters confirmed that he wouldn't be appearing in 1984 in April 2019. When speaking with GQ in March 2019, Peters had said that it wasn't just American Horror Story that he was temporarily stepping away from, but acting in general. (The year prior, he had opened up to the magazine about the toll dark roles like the ones he plays on AHS takes on his mental state.) "I think it was a full-on burnout," Peters told GQ April 2019. "I'm going to take a break, regroup, decompress, get back in touch with what I feel like I want to do."

But when asked by Digital Spy in May 2019 if he'd be open to returning to American Horror Story in the future, he said he isn't ruling anything out, "Yeah, absolutely, never say never," said Peters. "I just... Yeah, we'll see what happens."

The season will likely be filled with familiar faces. Murphy revealed in November that he had already begun reaching out to several "fan-favorite actors" to return to the series for Season 10. "Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like, 'Do I have a role for them?' So far, everybody I reached out to said 'Yes,' so that's been great," he explained.

Although it's still unknown who will return, Dylan McDermott, Lily Rabe, Cody Fern, Angela Bassett, Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, and Cheyenne Jackson all told TV Guide in fall 2019 that they'd be happy to appear in Season 10 in some capacity. As of now, though, no casting news has been announced.

There was a big clue as to the Season 10 theme in 1984's eighth episode. Ryan Murphy shared with us in October that the first seven episodes of 1984 didn't feature any hints about Season 10, but that "there will be probably a big one in Episode 8." While the specifics of what the clue is can't be confirmed, some fans have guessed that the mention of Paris in the episode indicates the story will be inspired by the film Paris, Texas, while others are confident it will be a season primarily centered on cryptids. Of course, Bruce's (Dylan McDermott) rantings about Mary Kay could also hint at a horrific take on multi-level marketing schemes, which actually sounds pretty fun.

Photo: FX

It might feature the return of the Coven witches. Ryan Murphy revealed in December 2018 that he had plans to bring the Coven witches back for a third time. "The witches will be back. Not next season [1984], though, but we have something really fun planned," Murphy told Entertainment Tonight.

Although nothing is officially set yet, the stars seem eager to reprise their roles. "Any time I could play Cordelia, I would love to," Sarah Paulson told TV Guide in October, while Angela Bassett said that she always has her New Orleans accent ready to go in case she's asked to reprise the role of Marie Laveau again.

If Season 10 does feature the return of the Coven witches, Jamie Brewer told us that she's hoping for the chance to dig into Nan's history prior to her time at Miss Robichaux's, and Angelica Ross has shared that she'd love to return to play a new witch character.

The stars are split on whether they want it to be an alien season. When speaking with TV Guide in October, Cheyenne Jackson, Gus Kenworthy, and Lily Rabe all expressed excitement over the possibility of aliens returning to AHS for the first time since Asylum. "I feel like they've definitely done the alien thing a bit but I just feel like there's so much to explore there. It'd be kind of cool to do something with extraterrestrials," Kenworthy said.

However, Sarah Paulson and Angela Bassett aren't so sure of the prospect of an alien-themed season. "That might not be my jam," Paulson told TV Guide. "Unless I could play the alien."

"I don't know, I don't know about that. But they could make it work," Bassett added.

For his part, Murphy has acknowledged how much AHS fans have been calling for an aliens-themed season, but said that there's one main obstacle to pulling something like that off. "It would be hard because it's called American Horror Story and you'd have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work," Murphy explained in November.

Will Season 10 be the last? A lot of fans have been speculating that American Horror Story would end after its milestone 10th season (rumors fueled, in part, by Ryan Murphy's mega-deal with Netflix). Murphy added a whole bunch of gasoline on this fire when he said in November that Season 10 "may be our last season." Murphy elaborated, saying that they are in discussions about continuing the series beyond Season 10 but that nothing is official yet.

In a previous interview with Variety, Murphy concluded that it was basically up to FX how long the show would continue. "I will continue to have an appetite to do it as long as [FX president] John [Landgraf] wants to do it. So, we have been talking about: Should we end it? Or should we keep moving forward? But I hope we can move forward."

American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.