American Horror Story Season 10 could be the show's last, and Ryan Murphy is planning to bring back as many beloved cast members as he can. Following AHS: 1984's bloody finale, the creator addressed his plans for Season 10 in an interview with Deadline, and he indicated that fans can expect to see a lot of their favorites from the anthology horror series grace the screen at least one last time.

Season 10 is the last season of American Horror Story's contract, and while that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the end, Murphy told Deadline he plans to satisfy fans with some key role reprisals. "We're working on an idea for Season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it may be our last season," Murphy explained. "It's the last season we have contracted. So, I've been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like, 'Do I have a role for them?' So far, everybody I reached out to said 'Yes,' so that's been great."

Murphy wouldn't name any specific names, but when asked if that list might include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson (who's already expressed her desire to return), or Evan Peters, he did tease, "The people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning, have been contacted and are interested. So if you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I've gone to and who might be coming back."

Murphy also said he is "keeping mum" on whether those rumors about Season 10 being set in space are true, but he does think "it would be hard" to take the action outside the Earth's atmosphere. "It's called American Horror Story, and you'd have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make it work."

American Horror Story was renewed for Season 10 back in late 2018. FX CEO John Landgraf made it clear that it was Murphy's call to continue the series, saying he "asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story, which we were happy to give to him."

Murphy has previously indicated that he would be open to continuing the series past Season 10. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in October, he said that filming Season 6, Roanoke, made him realize the show could "go for 20 years."

"Because we can keep playing with the format, the form," Murphy said. "It proved to me we didn't have to have every season be a grand spectacle. We could be raw and rough and verité. It reinvigorated me in some way, after the operas we had done. This felt like an independent film approach. It felt like, 'OK... Season 20? Bring it on.'"

American Horror Story's first eight seasons are available on Netflix and Hulu. AHS: 1984 is available at FX.

