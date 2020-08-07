Hulu Renews Taste the Nation and Love, Victor for Second Seasons

Hulu has handed out renewals to two of its recent summer debuts. Culinary travel series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and coming-of-age series Love, Victorwill both be back for second seasons, the streaming service announced Friday during a virtual presentation promoting the platform's upcoming content.

Taste the Nation, which debuted in June to critical acclaim, will return for a 10-episode second season at a date to be determined. In the show, Lakshmi, who also hosts the cooking competition series Top Chef, travels the U.S. and explores the diverse food culture of the many immigrant groups who've shaped American cuisine into what it is today. Set on uncovering the roots and relationship between our food and our history, this series is another great addition to the world of culinary travel programming.

Also debuting earlier this summer, Love, Victor was the most-watched drama on Hulu the week it premiered, according to the streaming service. The series is set in the world of, and follows the events of, the 2018 film Love, Simon, itself inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. In the show's first season, Victor (Michael Cimino), moves to a new city and begins attending Creekwood High School, where he embarks on his own journey of self-discovery. The new season will build on the show's themes of sexual identity, acceptance, and navigating the ups and downs of high school.

The first seasons of Taste the Nation and Love, Victor are currently streaming on Hulu.