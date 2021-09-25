Sex Education Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
When will we get more episodes?
It is time to celebrate because Sex Education has officially been renewed for a Season 4 just a week after the Season 3 premiere -- which is relatively unheard of in the Netflix universe. The announcement came during the first hour of Netflix's virtual global fan event TUDUM, when a Moordale news bulletin informed the audience that more Sex Education was coming.
This is great news because Season 3 ended with a lot of things up in the air. Most importantly, Moordale was shut down, leaving the senior class, including Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his friends, scrounging to figure out where they would go to school for their last semester. One person who doesn't have to worry about it is Maeve (Emma Mackey), who made it into a Gifted and Talented program in America and will spend her final high school semester abroad. That puts a bit of a wrinkle in things for Otis as they finally got on the same page and decided to give their relationship a real shot, but long-distance can work when you're a teenager, right?
We don't know much about Season 4 outside of the fact there is going to be one, but here is what we know so far.
Netflix didn't give any indication of when the new episodes would arrive, but the fact that the renewal came so soon after the Season 3 announcement has us hopeful that episodes will be coming sooner than later.
Butterfield and Mackey are expected to return as well as Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, and potentially the rest of their classmates, but the dissemination of students could mean that we don't see as many familiar faces in the next season. We have our doubts about Simone Ashley returning as Olivia considering her Bridgertoncommitments.
The first three seasons of Sex Education are now streaming on Netflix.