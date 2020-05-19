Last Man Standing won't lay down just yet. The Fox comedy has officially been renewed, TV Guide has learned, bringing the series to its ninth season.

It will be Last Man Standing's third season on Fox, which saved the series after ABC canceled it in May 2017. At the time, Last Man Standing was one of ABC's best-performing comedies, which raised questions among some about the basis of the cancellation, with star/producer Tim Allen accusing ABC of banishing his series because of his and the show's conservative leanings.

Though the series was upper-middle-of-the-pack for Fox, ranking among the network's top seven shows, its renewal wasn't a guarantee. Ratings have been down since its previous season considerably and far from its heyday on ABC. Working in its favor is that it has been a reliable performer on Fridays for Fox.

What's Been Renewed and What's Been Canceled?

Last Man Standing stars Allen as an executive at a sporting goods chain and the patriarch of a family that includes his wife, three daughters, and grandson. The cast also includes Nancy Travis and Kaitlyn Dever.

Additionally, Fox announced its decision to renew its medical drama, The Resident, starring Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, for Season 4.