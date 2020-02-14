We're living through an era of peak television, and with so many shows on the schedule, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which TV series have been renewed and canceled. To help you keep track of all of your favorite programs, TV Guide has compiled a list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows out there, with the latest on whether they'll be back.

If you're looking for a specific show, you can jump to the appropriate network using the navigation bar below and find what you're looking for (the shows are divided by network and are in alphabetical order). Or if your tastes span every network, just use the search function on your computer or phone's browser to search for a title and find your answer.

Find out which of your favorite shows will live on and which you have to say goodbye to below.

America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31

American Housewife: Airing Season 4

American Idol: Renewed for Season 18 (Season 3 on ABC)

A Million Little Things: Airing Season 2

The Bachelor: Airing Season 24

The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7

black-ish: Airing Season 6

Bless this Mess: Renewed for Season 2

The Conners: Airing Season 2

Dancing with the Stars: Airing Season 28

Fresh Off the Boat: Ending after Season 6

The Goldbergs: Airing Season 7

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4

Grey's Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17

How to Get Away With Murder: Airing sixth and final season

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Renewed for seventh and final season

Modern Family: Airing 11th and final season

Reef Break: Canceled after one season

The Rookie: Airing Season 2

Schooled: Airing Season 2

Shark Tank: Airing Season 11

Single Parents: Airing Season 2

Station 19: Currently airing Season 3

Grand Hotel: Canceled after one season

Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season ahead of Season 5

Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 6

Lodge 49: Canceled after two seasons

NOS4A2: Renewed for Season 2

McMafia: Renewed for Season 2

Preacher: Ended after four seasons

The Terror: Pending

The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11

Absentia: Renewed for Season 3

Bosch: Renewed for seventh and final season

The Boys: Renewed for Season 2

Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2

The Expanse: Renewed for Season 5

Fleabag: Ended after Season 2

Forever: Canceled after one season

Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Hanna: Renewed for Season 2

Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2

Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3

Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2

The Man in the High Castle: Renewed for fourth and final season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4

Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2

Patriot: Canceled after two seasons

Transparent: Ended after finale movie

Undone: Renewed for Season 2

Dickinson: Renewed for Season 2

For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2

Little America: Renewed for Season 2 ahead of Season 1 premiere

The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2

See: Renewed for Season 2

Killing Eve: Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

Doctor Who: Renewed for Season 12

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Airing Season 12

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Renewed for Season 10

Real Housewives of Dallas: Airing Season 4

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Airing Season 10

Real Housewives of Orange County: Airing Season 14

Vanderpump Rules: Renewed for Season 8

The Good Fight: Renewed for Season 4

No Activity: Renewed for Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 3

Star Trek: Picard: Renewed for Season 2

Strange Angel: Canceled after Season 2

Tell Me a Story: Renewed for Season 2

The Twilight Zone: Renewed for Season 2

Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2

All Rise: Picked up for full first season

The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 32

Big Brother: Renewed for Season 22

Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2

Blue Bloods: Airing Season 10

Bob Hearts Abishola: Picked up for full first season

Bull: Airing Season 4

Carol's Second Act: Picked up for full first season

Criminal Minds: Renewed for 15th and final season

Evil: Renewed for Season 2

FBI: Airing Season 2

God Friended Me: Airing Season 2

Hawaii Five-0: Airing Season 10

Love Island: Renewed for Season 2

MacGyver: Renewed for Season 4

Madam Secretary: Airing sixth and final season

Magnum P.I.: Airing Season 2

Man With a Plan: Renewed for Season 4

Mom: Renewed through Season 8

NCIS: Airing Season 17

NCIS: Los Angeles: Airing Season 11

NCIS: New Orleans: Airing Season 6

The Neighborhood: Airing Season 2

Survivor: Renewed for Season 40

S.W.A.T.: Airing Season 3

SEAL Team: Airing Season 3

The Unicorn: Picked up for full first season

Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 4

C.B. Strike: Renewed for Season 2

Jett: Season 2 Pending

Strike Back: Renewed for seventh and final season

Warrior: Renewed for Season 2

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Renewed for Season 2

Corporate: Renewed for third and final season

The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022

Drunk History: Renewed for Season 7

The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3

The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2

South Park: Renewed through Season 26

South Side: Renewed for Season 2

Tosh.0: Renewed through Season 16

The 100: Renewed for seventh and final season

All American: Renewed for Season 3

Arrow: Airing eighth and final season

Batwoman: Renewed for Season 2

Black Lightning: Renewed for Season 4

Charmed: Renewed for Season 3

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 6

Dynasty: Renewed for Season 4

The Flash: Renewed for Season 7

In the Dark: Renewed for Season 3

Legacies: Renewed for Season 3

Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 2

The Outpost: Renewed for Season 3

Pandora: Renewed for Season 2

Riverdale: Renewed for Season 5

Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 3

Supergirl: Renewed for Season 6

Supernatural: Airing 15th and final season

Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 2

Harley Quinn: Pending

Swamp Thing: Canceled after one season

Titans: Renewed for Season 3

Young Justice: Outsiders: Renewed for Season 4

Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2

The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 2

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2

9-1-1: Airing Season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star: Airing Season 1

Almost Family: Airing Season 1

Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4

Bless the Harts: Renewed for Season 2

Bob's Burgers: Airing Season 10

Deputy: Airing Season 1

Empire: Airing sixth and final season

Family Guy: Airing Season 18

Hell's Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20

Last Man Standing: Renewed for Season 8

The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 3

MasterChef: Pending

MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8

Outmatched: Airing Season 1

The Orville: Renewed for Season 3, which will air on Hulu

Prodigal Son: Picked up for a full first season

The Resident: Airing Season 3

The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 32

So You Think You Can Dance: Pending

The Bold Type: Renewed for Season 4

Good Trouble: Renewed for Season 2

grown-ish: Renewed for Season 3

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Canceled after two seasons

Siren: Renewed for Season 3

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Canceled after one season

American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3

American Horror Story: Renewed through Season 13

Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4

Baskets: Ended after four seasons

Better Things: Renewed for Season 4

Fargo: Renewed for Season 4

Feud: Season 2 canceled

Legion: Ended after three seasons

Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 3

Mr. Inbetween: Airing Season 2

Pose: Renewed for Season 3

Snowfall: Renewed for Season 4

Taboo: Renewed for Season 2

What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for Season 2

Archer: Renewed for Season 11

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 14

You're the Worst: Ended after five seasons

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2

Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2

Ballers: Canceled after five seasons

Barry: Renewed for Season 3

Big Little Lies: Ended after two seasons

Crashing: Canceled after three seasons

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 10

The Deuce: Ended after three seasons

Divorce: Ended after three seasons

Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2

Game of Thrones: Ended after eighth and final season

Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2

High Maintenance: Renewed for Season 4

His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 2

Insecure: Renewed for Season 4

Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2

My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 2

The Outsider: Airing Season 1

Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2

The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2

Succession: Renewed for Season 3

Silicon Valley: Ended

True Detective: Pending

Veep: Ended after seventh and final season

Watchmen: No plans for a second season

Westworld: Renewed for Season 3

The Bisexual: Pending

Castle Rock: Pending

Dollface: Renewed for Season 2

Future Man: Renewed for third and final season

The Handmaid's Tale: Renewed for Season 4

Harlots: Pending

Holly Hobbie: Renewed for Season 2

I Love You, America: Canceled after two seasons

Light as a Feather: Pending

Marvel's Runaways: Canceled after three seasons

Pen15: Renewed for Season 2

Ramy: Renewed for Season 2

Reprisal: Pending

Shrill: Renewed for Season 2

Veronica Mars: Canceled

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2

Knightfall: Pending

Project Blue Book: Renewed for Season 2

Vikings: Renewed for sixth and final season

Baroness Von Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 5

Brockmire: Renewed for fourth and final season

Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4

Sherman's Showcase: Pending

American Princess: Canceled after one season

America's Got Talent: The Champions: Renewed for Season 2

A.P. Bio: Renewed for Season 3 and moving to NBC's streaming service

American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 9

The Blacklist: Airing Season 7

Blindspot: Renewed for fifth and final season

Bluff City Law: Canceled after one season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for Season 8

Chicago Fire: Airing Season 8

Chicago Med: Airing Season 5

Chicago P.D.: Airing Season 7

Days of Our Lives: Renewed for Season 56

Good Girls: Renewed for Season 3

The Good Place: Ended after four seasons

Law & Order: SVU: Airing Season 21

Manifest: Renewed for Season 2

New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5

Saturday Night Live: Airing Season 45

Songland: Renewed for Season 2

Sunnyside: Moved to NBC's digital service

Superstore: Renewed for Season 6

The InBetween: Canceled after one season

This Is Us: Renewed through Season 6

The Voice: Renewed through Season 18

Will & Grace: Airing 11th and final season

World of Dance: Renewed for Season 4

3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season

13 Reasons Why: Renewed for fourth and final season

1983: Pending

Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3

After Life: Renewed for Season 2

Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3

Altered Carbon: Renewed for Season 2

American Vandal: Canceled after two seasons

Anne With an E: Ended

Another Life: Renewed for Season 2

Atypical: Pending

Baby: Pending

Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6

Black Mirror: Pending

Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2

BoJack Horseman: Ending after sixth and final season

Bonding: Renewed for Season 2

Cable Girls: Pending

Castlevania: Renewed for Season 3

Chambers: Canceled after one season

The Chef Show: Pending

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Renewed for Parts 3 and 4

The Crown: Renewed for fifth and final season ahead of Season 4

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell: Canceled after one season

Dark: Renewed for third and final season

Dating Around: Renewed for Season 2

Daybreak: Canceled after one season

Dead to Me: Renewed for Season 2

Dear White People: Renewed for fourth and final season

Designated Survivor: Canceled after three seasons

Disenchantment: Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

The End of the F***ing World: Ended after two seasons

Elite: Renewed for Season 3

F Is for Family: Renewed for Season 4

Family Business: Renewed for Season 2

Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 2

Fuller House: Renewed for fifth and final season

GLOW: Renewed for fourth and final season

The Good Cop: Canceled after one season

Grace and Frankie: Renewed for seventh and final season

Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2

The Haunting of Hill House: Renewed as anthology series (Season 2: The Haunting of Bly Manor)

Huge in France: Pending

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2

Insatiable: Canceled after two seasons

It's Bruno: Pending

Kingdom: Renewed for Season 2

The Kominsky Method: Pending

The Last Kingdom: Pending

Lost in Space: Renewed for Season 2

Love, Death and Robots: Renewed for Season 2

Lucifer: Renewed for fifth and final season

Marvel's Daredevil: Canceled after three seasons

Marvel's Iron Fist: Canceled after two seasons

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Canceled after three seasons

Marvel's Luke Cage: Canceled after two seasons

Marvel's The Punisher: Canceled after two seasons

Mr. Iglesias: Renewed for Season 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Renewed for Season 2

Narcos: Mexico: Renewed for Season 2

No Good Nick: Canceled after one season

The OA: Canceled after two seasons

On My Block: Renewed for Season 3

One Day at a Time: Canceled by Netflix after three seasons; Renewed for Season 4 on Pop

Orange Is the New Black : Ended seventh and final season

The Order: Renewed for Season 2

Ozark: Renewed for Season 3

Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2

The Politician: Renewed for Season 2

Queer Eye: Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5

The Rain: Renewed for third and final season

Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2

The Ranch: Ended

Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Pending

Santa Clarita Diet: Canceled after three seasons

Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3

She's Gotta Have It: Canceled after two seasons

Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 3

Soundtrack: Canceled after one season

Special: Renewed for Season 2

Spinning Out: Canceled after one season

Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4

The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3

Travelers: Canceled after three seasons

Trinkets: Renewed for second and final season

Tuca & Bertie: Canceled after one season

Turn Up Charlie: Pending

The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 2

Virgin River: Renewed for Season 2

The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2

You: Renewed for Season 3

Ambitions: Canceled after one season

David Makes Man: Renewed for Season 2

Greenleaf: Pending

The Haves and the Have Nots: Renewed for Season 7

If Loving You Is Wrong: Ending with Season 5

Queen Sugar: Renewed for Season 5

Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2

68 Whiskey: Pending

Bar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7

Lip Sync Battle: Pending

Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13

Yellowstone: Renewed for Season 3

Flack: Renewed for Season 2

One Day at a Time: Renewed for Season 4 after being canceled by Netflix

Schitt's Creek: Renewed for a sixth and final season

The Affair: Ended after five seasons

Back to Life: Renewed for Season 2

Billions: Renewed for Season 5

Black Monday: Renewed for Season 2

The Chi: Renewed for Season 3

City on a Hill: Renewed for Season 2

Couples Therapy: Renewed for Season 2

Desus & Mero: Renewed for Season 2

Homeland: Renewed for eighth and final season

Kidding: Renewed for Season 2

On Becoming a God in Centra Florida: Renewed for Season 2

Ray Donovan: Pending

Shameless: Renewed for 11th and final season

SMILF: Canceled after two seasons

LA's Finest: Renewed for Season 2

American Gods: Renewed for Season 3

Counterpart: Canceled after two seasons

The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3

Now Apocalypse: Canceled after one season

Outlander: Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

Power: Renewed for sixth and final season

The Rook: Pending

The Spanish Princess: Picked up for eight additional episodes

Sweetbitter: Canceled after two seasons

Vida: Renewed for Season 3

Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89)

Liar: Renewed for Season 2

The Split: Renewed for Season 2

This Close: Pending

Alien News Desk: Pending

Deadly Class: Canceled after Season 1

Killjoys: Ended after five seasons

Krypton: Canceled after two seasons

The Magicians: Renewed for Season 5

Van Helsing: Renewed for fifth and final season

Wynonna Earp: Renewed for Season 4

American Dad!: Renewed for Seasons 18 and 19

Conan: Renewed through 2022

The Detour: Canceled after four seasons

Final Space: Renewed for Season 3

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Renewed for Season 5

The Guest Book: Canceled after two seasons

The Last O.G.: Renewed for Season 3

Miracle Workers: Renewed for Season 2 as anthology series

The Misery Index: Renewed for Season 2

Search Party: Renewed for Season 4, which will air on HBO Max

The Alienist: Renewed for Season 2 as Angel of Darkness

Animal Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5

Claws: Renewed for fourth and final season

Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 2

Adam Ruins Everything: Pending

At Home with Amy Sedaris: Renewed for Season 3

Bobcat Goldwaith's Misfits & Monsters: Pending

The Carbonaro Effect: Airing Season 5

Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9

I'm Sorry: Renewed for Season 3

Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending

Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 2

Younger: Renewed for Season 7

Miz & Mrs: Renewed for Season 2

Mr. Robot: Ended after four seasons

Pearson: Canceled after one season

The Purge: Pending

Queen of the South: Renewed for Season 5

The Sinner: Renewed for Season 3

Suits: Ended after nine seasons

Temptation Island: Renewed for Season 2

Treadstone: Pending

