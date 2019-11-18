Amazon is doubling down on its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series in a big way! TV Guide has confirmed that Amazon has officially handed out a Season 2 renewal for the series adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels even though the show is still in pre-production on Season 1. That's got to be one of the earliest renewals in history!

As a result of this early renewal, which was first reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios has already planned for a four-five month hiatus after filming the first two episodes as the writing team takes on the bulk of the Season 2 scripts. That allows for the possibility for shooting the seasons back to back, which is always good news for fans who don't like to wait years between seasons of their favorite shows (*cough*Game of Thrones*cough)

So far, Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke has said that, ideally, the series would debut in 2021, meaning we've still got a while to wait regardless of this recent news. We also know that the series will function as a prequel to the Lord of the Rings story we all known and love, taking place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, which ended with the fall of the Dark Lord Sauron. Will Poulter, Markella Kavenagh, and Joseph Mawle have been cast so far, and we're sure more casting will be underway in light of this Season 2 pickup.

