Apple TV+ launched less than a week ago, but every show that premiered at launch will be coming back for a second helping. TV Guide has confirmed that each of the four shows — Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, and The Morning Show-- have been picked up for second seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production for Dickinson Season 2, starring Hailee Steinfeld as the eponymous poet, has been underway for months in New York. For All Mankind, from Outlander executive producers Ron D. Moore and Maril Davis, also began production on Season 2 last month. Meanwhile, The Morning Show was picked up straight-to-series with a two-season order last year.

Apple has not yet released any official viewing numbers for the four shows, but the renewals show that the company is investing in the streaming service's first programs despite mixed reviews for initial efforts.

Dickinson, For All Man Kind, See, and The Morning Show are all now streaming on Apple TV+.