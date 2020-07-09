Heavy is the head that wears the — well, you know. The Crown creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind about ending Netflix's celebrated drama series with Season 5, TV Guide has confirmed. The Crown will now run for six seasons.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Morgan said, "As we started to discuss the story lines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Season 5 is expected to introduce an all-new cast for the show, including Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville, who will take over the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Morgan previously announced plans to end The Crown with its fifth season in January, alongside the confirmation of Staunton's casting for the role of the Queen, who has previously been portrayed on the show by Claire Foy in the first two seasons and Olivia Colman beginning in Season 3. At the time, he said, "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop."

Morgan's about-face ensures that, like Foy and Colman before her, Staunton will enjoy two seasons as the lead star of the show, starting with Season 5.

The Crown Seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020