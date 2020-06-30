The Byrdes will take flight one last time at Netflix. The streaming service announced Tuesday that it has renewed its celebrated drama Ozark for a fourth and final season. The show's last run will be extended to 14 episodes, as opposed to the 10-episode orders for the previous seasons, and will premiere in two seven-episode parts.

Showrunner Chris Mundy will return to complete the series, alongside star and executive producer Jason Batman (Marty Byrde) and fellow castmembers Laura Linney (Wendy), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt), and Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell). Linney will also co-executive produce Season 4.

In a statement, Bateman said of the news, "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right. It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible," a statement from Mundy read.

Season 3 ended on a perilous note for the Byrdes. After joining Helen Bishop (Janet McTeer) for a trip to see their drug cartel boss, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), in Mexico, they soon discovered just how deep and dangerous their connection him has gotten.

Ozark premiered in 2017 to critical acclaim. Bateman nabbed an Emmy for directing, while Garner picked up a Best Supporting Actress win in 2019. Bateman also won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his turn as Marty that same year, and he was twice nominated at the Golden Globes for his performance in the role.

Ozark Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.