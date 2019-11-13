Netflix is doubling down on The Witcher. The streaming service gave the anticipated fantasy-horror drama an early Season 2 renewal five weeks before the show's series premiere. Netflix announced the exciting news on Wednesday with a tweet featuring Geralt's dual witcher swords.

Henry Cavill leads The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, a mutant trained from childhood to become a monster hunter. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan also star as the sorceress Yennefer and the princess Ciri, respectively. All three are set to return for Season 2, per Variety.

The Witcher's first eight-episode season is set to premiere on Netflix Friday, Dec. 20. The second season, which will also consist of eight episodes, will begin production in early 2020 with an expected 2021 debut.

The series comes from showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher universe also spawned the incredibly popular video game franchise, which helped the book series gain international acclaim.

Check out everything you need to know about The Witcher Season 1 here. And don't miss its premiere on Friday, Dec. 20 on Netflix.