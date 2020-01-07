The CW is making so many fans, so happy today! In a massive renewal move, The CW announced that it has handed out early renewals to 13 of its current series for next season.

New season orders have been handed out to Riverdale, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, All American, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Dynasty, Legacies, Charmed, Nancy Drew, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico. Though it hasn't premiered yet, Spring series Katy Keene has also received an order for an additional 13 scripts for its first season.

The decision behind this huge show of faith is a mixture of logistics and streaming strategy, according to CW President Mark Pedowitz. "These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season," said Pedowitz in a statement. "We've been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we're already seeing incredibly positive results from our multi-platform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

This move mirrors their renewal choices from last year when the network picked up almost every show on their lineup in January of 2019. It's become more and more common over the years for The CW to hand out generous renewals and final season order rather than canceling shows out of the blue. Moving forward, it looks like The CW is the place to watch shows if want a sure thing!

However, the big slate of pickups mean the network has less room to pick up their highly anticipated pilots like Superman & Lois, or The 100 spin-off in the works. Those pilot projects will vie for the spots being left behind by Arrow, Supernatural, and The 100, which all air their final episodes this year.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)