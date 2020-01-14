Comedy Central has snagged Awkwafina, and it is not letting her go any time soon. Sarah Babineau, co-head of original content at Comedy Central, announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the network's new comedy Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its debut.

The series stars Awkwafina as Nora, a 27-year-old New Yorker who leans heavily into the "lost millennial" identity. She can't seem to hold a steady job (unless you count ride-share) and constantly seems to find herself in trouble of her own making. The series also stars BD Wong has Nora's father and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother, who actually break the stereotype of the demanding and disappointed family members we see in most millennial-based series.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Review: Adulting Is Hard, but Hilarious

"We are in awe of Awkwafina's creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," Babineau said of the decision to hand out an early renewal to the series.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premieres Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central. Read TV Guide's review.

