The robot rebellion isn't over. HBO president of programming Casey Bloys announced that the science-fiction series Westworld has been renewed for a fourth season on Wednesday, but was that really Bloys' decision or was it all part of an advanced AI that models the future and determines the best things for us?

The renewal shouldn't come as much of a surprise as creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are still in the middle of a multi-year deal at HBO, and HBO continues to ramp up programming as it prepares to launch its streaming service HBO Max next month. That, and the fact that Westworld, though a few rungs down from its initial popularity, is still one of HBO's biggest shows.

Westworld started as a tale of the rich and oblivious heading to a Western-themed adult amusement park where they could act out their best and worst fantasies with androids paying roles in the Wild West. But just a few seasons later, it's become a warning against irresponsible technological development and the dangers of artificial intelligence determining our entire lives. And also killer robots.

The news comes a few days before Westworld airs the penultimate episode of its third season. The Season 3 finale is scheduled for Sunday, May 3.

The big question now is when Season 4 will air. 21 months passed between the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3. Given the indefinite production delays from the coronavirus pandemic and the hefty special effects and production that go into creating Westworld, it's unclear if the break between seasons will be longer or less than it was the last time around.

Westworld airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on HBO.