The Complete Guide to Summer TV: Everything to Know About What to Watch This Season

This summer's hottest look is armor. Two of the biggest fantasy shows on TV — HBO's House of the Dragon and Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — will be back on our screens this season, battling it out in gear that doesn't look too breathable. At least the heroes and villains on Prime Video's The Boys might be dressed more comfortably. Also this summer, FX's The Bear cooks up a new season, and Bridgerton returns for more Regency romance. Plus, expect some big drama out of Paris. Emily in Paris is back (as are her questionable fashion choices), kicking off right after this season's biggest TV event: the 2024 Paris Olympics.

TV Guide's 2024 Summer Guide has everything you need to know about summer TV in one place. First, you'll find our top picks for the most anticipated shows and movies of the season. Next up, we've got monthly TV updates, including what to watch this month and what's been renewed and canceled. After that, check out everything coming to each of the major streamers, as well as the best shows and movies on each streamer, premiere dates, and schedules. That's followed by a roundup of this summer's network TV lineups, including your guide to all things Olympics. Finally, we've got all our coverage of your favorite shows.

Whether you want to know what to watch on Netflix or get the scoop on this season of The Bachelorette, you'll find the information you need right here. All season long, we'll keep this page updated with our latest summer TV coverage, so keep it bookmarked and check back throughout the season. Happy watching!

ALSO READ: The complete guide to spring TV



TV Guide's top picks this season

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon Theo Whitman/HBO

Looking for the best of the best? Our list features some of the hottest returning shows on TV right now, like Bridgerton (hot in a sexy way), House of the Dragon (hot in a dragon breath way), and The Bear (hot in a kitchen way), along with exciting new series like Fantasmas and Sunny. These are the shows we can't wait to watch.



Monthly TV updates

Karl Urban and Antony Starr, The Boys Amazon Studios

Here's everything you need to know about what to watch in June across all streaming services, cable channels, and broadcast networks. From TV Guide's top picks — including House of the Dragon Season 2, The Boys Season 4, the Jake Gyllenhaal-led limited series Presumed Innocent, and the Lily Gladstone-led film Fancy Dance — to a calendar of the month's highlights, it's all here. Plus, this guide links out to all of our individual guides to the major streamers.

Want to know if your favorite show is coming back? (Or if that show you don't like but everyone does isn't?) Keep up with the latest renewal and cancellation news throughout the month here.



What to watch by streamer

We'll be updating this section each month as information is released.

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris Netflix

Netflix

Prime Video

Hulu

HBO and Max



What to watch on broadcast

Jenn Tran ABC

Summer TV schedules

The Olympics



Everything to know about your favorite summer shows

We'll be updating this section throughout the season with more TV coverage, including previews, reviews, and interviews.

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Prime Video



The Acolyte (June 4, Disney+)



Clipped (June 4, Hulu)



The Boys Season 4 (June 13, Prime Video)



Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 (June 13, Netflix)



House of the Dragon Season 2 (June 16, HBO)



The Bear Season 3 (June 27, Hulu)



The Bachelorette Season 21 (July 8, ABC)



Tulsa King Season 1 (July 14, CBS)



The Umbrella Academy Season 4 (Aug. 8, Netflix)



Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 (Aug. 15, Netflix)



Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Aug. 27, Hulu)



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (Aug. 29, Prime Video)