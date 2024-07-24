In the old TV landscape before the dawn of the streaming era, summer was the worst time of year for television. There was never anything new on, and we had to make do with randomly-ordered reruns of past seasons of shows we'd already seen. It's really nice that we don't really have to deal with all that so much these days, but July was still a fairly quiet month on Max. From the Kristen Stewart-starring A24 crime romance Love Lies Bleeding to the Faye Dunaway documentary Faye to the monster flick Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, it was a "choose your own adventure" kind of month.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in July.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in July

Katy O'Brian and Kristen Stewart, Love Lies Bleeding A24

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Faye (July 13, HBO)



Faye Dunaway: legendary actress, one half of the Moonlight-La La Land Best Picture mix-up, and Bowen Yang's Instagram namesake. She's all of those things and more, and now her life is the focus of a documentary. In the film, she discusses her career, her mental health struggles, and more. -Allison Picurro

If there's one constant in this world, it's that there will always be a new Godzilla-Kong movie. In the latest one, Kong inadvertently brings forth a dangerous threat to mankind, and has to team up with Godzilla to stop it. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, and, of course, Godzilla and Kong. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Love Lies Bleeding Season 2 (July 19, HBO)

Kristen Stewart in a romance-crime thriller about a lesbian bodybuilder? Say less. OK, fine, we can say a little more: Stewart stars as Lou, a depressed gym manager with a complicated family history who falls in love with Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder (Katy O'Brian). When Jackie gets sucked into the criminal world, things get dark for them really fast. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in July

July 1

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America's Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

July 2

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)

July 3

Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)

July 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)

King of Zanzibar (Max Original)

July 7

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)

Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)

Makozilla (Discovery)

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)

July 8

BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)

Big Shark Energy (Discovery)

Bodies in the Water (ID)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

July 9

6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)

Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)

Deadliest Bite (Discovery)

Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)

Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)

July 10

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)

Great White North (Discovery)

Quad Gods (HBO Original)

July 11

Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)

Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)

Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)

MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)

Monster of Oz (Discovery)

Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)

July 12

Shark Attack Island (Discovery)

Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)

The Real Sharkano (Discovery)

July 13

Faye (HBO Original)

Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)

Sharktopia (Discovery)

July 14

Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)

July 15

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)

July 16

The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)

Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)

July 17

Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)

July 18

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)

The Commandant's Shadow

July 19

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

July 21

Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)

July 22

Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)

July 23

Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)

July 24

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)

July 25

Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)

July 26

Knox Goes Away (2024)

Walker, Season 4 (2024)

July 30

Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)