Heard, chef
The Bear ended Season 2 on a fittingly bittersweet note, with the stressful-yet-successful opening night of the gang's new restaurant reminding us of the show's central idea: How much will people sacrifice for the sake of their ambition? Of course FX ordered up more of Christopher Storer's sleeper hit dramedy — but what is there to know about Season 3 so far?
Not much right now, other than a few rumblings. Here's everything we know about The Bear Season 3, and we'll continue to update this post as we learn more.
No casting announcements have been made yet, but it's safe to assume that the irreplaceable staff of The Bear (the restaurant, of course) will be back for Season 3, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson.
Season 2 was packed with cameos, like Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna, the Berzatto family matriarch, and new characters, like Molly Gordon as Claire, Carmy's almost-girlfriend. Jon Bernthal also made another flashback appearance as Carmy's deceased brother, Mikey. Whether any of them will return — and what new faces will be introduced — remains to be seen.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the series will return in 2024. Yes, chef!
Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.