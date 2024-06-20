New Netflix Shows and Movies in June 2024

Join or Sign In
Sweet Tooth returns for its final season
Looking over what's new on Netflix in the month of June, things are looking a little light for the undisputed king of streamers. Why is that? Is it possible that Netflix is scrrrrred of the big shows coming out on other networks, like new seasons of HBO's House of the Dragon or Prime Video's The Boys? I don't like to start rumors, but I'm doing it anyway: Netflix dodged the competition!
That's not totally true. The second half of Bridgerton's third season is going head to head with the premiere of The Boys Season 4, concluding the epic courtship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and giving anyone whose two favorite TV genres are sweeping, sexy period dramas and violent, gory superhero satires a real conundrum. (There are tens of us out there!) Also premiering in June are the final season of the fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, Richard Linklater's crowd-pleasing movie Hit Man, and the latest docuseries from Cheer's Greg Whiteley, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But aside from that? It feels like Netflix started summer vacation early.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2024.
Netflix's fantasy series about human-hybrid creatures that are simultaneously adorable and disgusting (seriously, some of these things do not look right) returns for Season 3 to wrap up its story for good. The fate of these hybrid children is once again the driving force of the story, as various parties push for the eradication of the species and some unsurprisingly think our dear boy and deer boy Gus (Christian Convery) is the key to finding a cure for the virus that's threatening humans. Things are expected to get darker (and colder) as Gus and his human pal Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) trek up toward Alaska to finally find Gus' mom. [Trailer]
Richard Linklater is known for making thoughtful films about suburbia and the inevitable toll that time takes, but his latest is pure fun. Hit Man stars Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell (who also co-wrote the film with Linklater) as a college professor who goes undercover as a hit man in order to arrest those who try to hire him. But when a beautiful woman (Adria Arjona) tries to enlist his services to kill her husband, he falls in love with her and tries to save her from the law. The film is astonishingly based on a true story, and earned rave reviews on the festival circuit late last year. [Trailer] [Review]
Dearest gentle reader, let it be said that Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 left us all wanting. There simply was not enough Polin! Thankfully, the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is nowhere near over. Even a wallflower can bloom, and we hope this friends-to-lovers romance will be lusciously flourishing in Season 3 Part 2. But of course, there is a thorn to be addressed: Colin does not yet know of Penelope's identity as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. And based on the words she penned about him this season — and about the Bridgertons in the past — it's safe to assume that the reveal will sting. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3] [More shows like Bridgerton]
Greg Whiteley, the man behind Last Chance U, Cheer, and Wrestlers, could make an engaging sports docuseries about bottle flipping, so anytime his name is on something, it's worth a watch. His newest series takes on an intriguing subject: the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Whiteley is great at showcasing the struggles behind the scenes, the personalities of the participants, and the grit and sacrifice that goes into each subject, so expect more than just dancing supermodels shaking a pom-pom after a touchdown. [Trailer]
Coming soon
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Supacell — Netflix Series
The Whirlwind — Netflix Series
100 Days to Indy: Season 2
June 1
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 — Netflix Family
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
June 3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 — Netflix Family
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
June 4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn — Netflix Comedy
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance — Netflix Film
June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — Netflix Documentary
How to Rob a Bank — Netflix Documentary
Under Paris — Netflix Film
June 6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura — Netflix Anime
Basma — Netflix Film
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money — Netflix Documentary
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán — Netflix Documentary
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 7
Hierarchy — Netflix Series
Hit Man — Netflix Film
Perfect Match: Season 2 — Netflix Series
June 11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes — Netflix Comedy
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
June 12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 — Netflix Series
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors — Netflix Documentary
June 13
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 — Netflix Series
Doctor Climax — Netflix Series
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams — Netflix Series
Ultraman: Rising — Netflix Family
June 15
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day — Netflix Series
June 17
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
June 18
Agents of Mystery — Netflix Series
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution — Netflix Documentary
June 19
Black Barbie — Netflix Documentary
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance — Netflix Film
Kleks Academy — Netflix Family
The Lego Batman Movie
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series
June 20
The Accidental Twins — Netflix Documentary
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — Netflix Series
June 21
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia — Netflix Series
Trigger Warning — Netflix Film
The Victims' Game: Season 2 — Netflix Series
June 22
Rising Impact — Netflix Anime
June 24
Little Angel: Volume 5
June 25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz — Netflix Documentary
June 26
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
June 27
Drawing Closer — Netflix Film
That '90s Show: Part 2 — Netflix Series
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family
June 28
A Family Affair — Netflix Film
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Òlòtūré: The Journey — Netflix Series
Owning Manhattan — Netflix Series
Savage Beauty: Season 2 — Netflix Series
June 30
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2
June 2
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
June 9
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
June 16
The Mule
June 23
The Invitation
June 25
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
June 28
Meg 2: The Trench
June 29
NCIS: Seasons 1-11
June 30
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby