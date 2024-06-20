New Netflix Shows and Movies in June 2024

Christian Convery and Naledi Murray, Sweet Tooth Matt Klitscher/Netflix

Looking over what's new on Netflix in the month of June, things are looking a little light for the undisputed king of streamers. Why is that? Is it possible that Netflix is scrrrrred of the big shows coming out on other networks, like new seasons of HBO's House of the Dragon or Prime Video's The Boys? I don't like to start rumors, but I'm doing it anyway: Netflix dodged the competition!

That's not totally true. The second half of Bridgerton's third season is going head to head with the premiere of The Boys Season 4, concluding the epic courtship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and giving anyone whose two favorite TV genres are sweeping, sexy period dramas and violent, gory superhero satires a real conundrum. (There are tens of us out there!) Also premiering in June are the final season of the fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, Richard Linklater's crowd-pleasing movie Hit Man, and the latest docuseries from Cheer's Greg Whiteley, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But aside from that? It feels like Netflix started summer vacation early.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2024.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in June

Glen Powell, Hit Man Netflix

Sweet Tooth Season 3 (June 6)

Netflix's fantasy series about human-hybrid creatures that are simultaneously adorable and disgusting (seriously, some of these things do not look right) returns for Season 3 to wrap up its story for good. The fate of these hybrid children is once again the driving force of the story, as various parties push for the eradication of the species and some unsurprisingly think our dear boy and deer boy Gus (Christian Convery) is the key to finding a cure for the virus that's threatening humans. Things are expected to get darker (and colder) as Gus and his human pal Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) trek up toward Alaska to finally find Gus' mom. [Trailer]

Hit Man (June 7)

Richard Linklater is known for making thoughtful films about suburbia and the inevitable toll that time takes, but his latest is pure fun. Hit Man stars Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell (who also co-wrote the film with Linklater) as a college professor who goes undercover as a hit man in order to arrest those who try to hire him. But when a beautiful woman (Adria Arjona) tries to enlist his services to kill her husband, he falls in love with her and tries to save her from the law. The film is astonishingly based on a true story, and earned rave reviews on the festival circuit late last year. [Trailer] [Review]

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 (June 13)

Dearest gentle reader, let it be said that Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 left us all wanting. There simply was not enough Polin! Thankfully, the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is nowhere near over. Even a wallflower can bloom, and we hope this friends-to-lovers romance will be lusciously flourishing in Season 3 Part 2. But of course, there is a thorn to be addressed: Colin does not yet know of Penelope's identity as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. And based on the words she penned about him this season — and about the Bridgertons in the past — it's safe to assume that the reveal will sting. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3] [More shows like Bridgerton]

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 1 (June 20)



Greg Whiteley, the man behind Last Chance U, Cheer, and Wrestlers, could make an engaging sports docuseries about bottle flipping, so anytime his name is on something, it's worth a watch. His newest series takes on an intriguing subject: the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Whiteley is great at showcasing the struggles behind the scenes, the personalities of the participants, and the grit and sacrifice that goes into each subject, so expect more than just dancing supermodels shaking a pom-pom after a touchdown. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in June



Coming soon

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Supacell — Netflix Series

The Whirlwind — Netflix Series

100 Days to Indy: Season 2

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 — Netflix Family

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

June 3

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 — Netflix Family

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

June 4

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn — Netflix Comedy

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance — Netflix Film

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — Netflix Documentary

How to Rob a Bank — Netflix Documentary

Under Paris — Netflix Film

June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura — Netflix Anime

Basma — Netflix Film

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money — Netflix Documentary

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán — Netflix Documentary

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 7

Hierarchy — Netflix Series

Hit Man — Netflix Film

Perfect Match: Season 2 — Netflix Series

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes — Netflix Comedy

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 — Netflix Series

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors — Netflix Documentary

June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Doctor Climax — Netflix Series

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams — Netflix Series

Ultraman: Rising — Netflix Family

June 15

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day — Netflix Series

June 17

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol

June 18

Agents of Mystery — Netflix Series

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution — Netflix Documentary

June 19

Black Barbie — Netflix Documentary

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Inheritance — Netflix Film

Kleks Academy — Netflix Family

The Lego Batman Movie

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series

June 20

The Accidental Twins — Netflix Documentary

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — Netflix Series

June 21

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia — Netflix Series

Trigger Warning — Netflix Film

The Victims' Game: Season 2 — Netflix Series

June 22

Rising Impact — Netflix Anime

June 24

Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz — Netflix Documentary

June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

June 27

Drawing Closer — Netflix Film

That '90s Show: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family

June 28

A Family Affair — Netflix Film

Hoarders: Season 14

The Mole: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Òlòtūré: The Journey — Netflix Series

Owning Manhattan — Netflix Series

Savage Beauty: Season 2 — Netflix Series

June 30

Alone: Season 10

NCIS: Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs: Season 2

Everything leaving Netflix in June

June 2

Bullet Train

Ready Player One

June 9

Top Gear: Seasons 27-28

June 16

The Mule

June 23

The Invitation

June 25

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game

June 28

Meg 2: The Trench

June 29

NCIS: Seasons 1-11

June 30

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby