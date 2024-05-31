The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More in June 2024

A pair of high-profile fantasy series lead the way this June: Disney+'s starry new Star Wars series The Acolyte and the second season of HBO's fire-breathing Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. But if you'd rather fantasize about being stressed out in a Chicago kitchen, there's a show for that, too: The Bear is back for Season 3 on Hulu. The month's other exciting titles include The Boys Season 4, Part 2 of Season 3 of Bridgerton, the Jake Gyllenhaal-led limited series Presumed Innocent, and the Lily Gladstone-led film Fancy Dance.

Our guide to the best TV in June is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch this month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The best shows and movies to watch in June

Amandla Stenberg, Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney

It's time once again to go see a Star War — and even people who aren't already Star Wars devotees are buzzing about this one. Disney+'s newest Star Wars series was created by Leslye Headland, co-creator of Russian Doll, and its starry cast (no pun intended) includes Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Amandla Stenberg, The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett, Logan's Dafne Keen, After Yang's Jodie Turner-Smith, and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss. The Acolyte is set about 100 years before The Phantom Menace, during a time of relative peace that's disrupted by a shocking crime spree. The investigation into those crimes leads a respected Jedi Master (Lee) to someone from his past, a former Padawan (Stenberg) who's become a dangerous warrior. As expected, details on the series are being tightly guarded, but who needs a plot summary when you've got a cast and creative team like this? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer] [Everything we know about The Acolyte]

Japan's entry for the Best International Feature Film award at this year's Oscars (it lost to The Zone of Interest) is directed by the very non-Japanese Wim Wenders, the legendary German director behind Buena Vista Social Club; Paris, Texas; and Wings of Desire. Perfect Days is a quaint and poignant film about a man (Kōji Yakusho) who cleans public toilets in Tokyo for a living and enjoys the little things in life. Don't expect a typical movie experience from this one; it's a meditative look at living in the now, with a quietly standout performance from Yakusho and minimalist direction from Wenders. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Fantasmas (June 7, HBO)

After the sad cancellation of his surreal and underrated HBO series Los Espookys, the great Julio Torres (fresh off last year's Problemista, his feature film directorial debut, which happens to be hitting Max on June 28) makes his grand return to TV with Fantasmas, a six-episode comedy that he directs, writes, and stars in. In the series, Torres plays a man named Julio searching through a dreamy, alternate reality version of New York City for a lost gold earring shaped like an oyster. If you know Torres' work, this sounds extremely him. Julia Fox, Kim Petras, and Steve Buscemi will appear in guest roles. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Hit Man (June 7, Netflix)

Richard Linklater is known for making thoughtful films about suburbia and the inevitable toll that time takes, but his latest is pure fun. Hit Man stars Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell (who also co-wrote the film with Linklater) as a college professor who goes undercover as a hit man in order to arrest those who try to hire him. But when a beautiful woman (Adria Arjona) tries to enlist his services to kill her husband, he falls in love with her and tries to save her from the law. The film is astonishingly based on a true story and earned rave reviews on the festival circuit late last year. As Gavia Baker-Whitelaw writes in her TV Guide review, "Linklater understands that the best rom-com protagonists have strong personalities — the weirder the better — and Arjona and Powell are happy to play their assigned roles to the hilt." -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]

Presumed Innocent (June 12, Apple TV+)

Presumed Innocent isn't your average limited series — it's a limited series event, per the teaser, so jot that down. In David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams' TV adaptation of Scott Turow's novel of the same name (which was previously adapted into a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford, also called Presumed Innocent), Jake Gyllenhaal plays a prosecutor whose life is upended when he becomes the lead suspect in a murder. Ruth Negga, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Camp co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

The Boys Season 4 (June 13, Prime Video)

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) knows he f---ed up. Not only has he lost the trust of The Boys, but he's also failed to keep his wife's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from turning to the dark side — aka joining the devil incarnate, Homelander (Antony Starr) himself. And that's not to mention he only has months to live, thanks to the many Temp V doses he ingested last season. All this is to say that Butcher has never been more laser-focused in his mission to destroy Vought once and for all. And with Election Day looming and Chief Head Exploder Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inching toward the Oval Office, this mission is now about far more than his personal revenge. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything we know about The Boys Season 4] [More shows like The Boys]

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 (June 13, Netflix)

Dearest gentle reader, let it be said that Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 left us all wanting. There simply was not enough Polin! Thankfully, the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is nowhere near over. Even a wallflower can bloom, and we hope this friends-to-lovers romance will be lusciously flourishing in Season 3 Part 2. But of course, there is a thorn to be addressed: Colin does not yet know of Penelope's identity as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. And based on the words she penned about him this season — and about the Bridgertons in the past — it's safe to assume that the reveal will sting. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3] [More shows like Bridgerton]

House of the Dragon Season 2 (June 16, HBO)

Just as winter was interminably coming to Game of Thrones and finally did so late in its run, we've been similarly promised war in House of the Dragon, and the Thrones prequel will get closer than ever to properly throwing down in Season 2. Expect the full machinations of cold war rippling throughout Westeros as shows of force sway the various lords to pick a side: the Greens, led by Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and the Blacks, fronted by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her uncle-slash-husband (yes, this is the icky incestuous world of Game of Thrones) Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The sour taste left in my mouth after the late seasons of Thrones completely went away after downing Season 1 of House of the Dragon, and Season 2 looks better and bigger in every way. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Everything we know about House of the Dragon Season 2]

The Bear Season 3 (June 27, Hulu)

Have you heard, chef? The Bear is returning for its third season. Where does the series go after Season 2 ended on such a dramatic note, with Carmy (Jermey Allen White) trapped in the walk-in refrigerator on opening night of his restaurant and arguing viciously with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) through the jammed door? Very little information has been released, aside from a very enigmatic teaser that features Carmy alone in the restaurant before zooming out over Chicago, and a leaked clip from a few months ago that was swiftly removed from the internet. Here's hoping we get some insight into the other pop songs Richie passionately sings along to in the car. -Allison Picurro [Teaser] [Everything we know about The Bear Season 3]

Fancy Dance (June 28, Apple TV+)

Here's a good rule of thumb when choosing what to watch: If Lily Gladstone is in it, it's worth a watch. The Academy Award nominee stars in Fancy Dance as Jax, who's been caring for her niece, Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), on the Seneca-Cayuga Nation reservation since her sister disappeared. When Jax finds herself at risk of losing custody to Roki's grandfather (Shea Whigham), she and Roki hit the road to track down Roki's mother before an upcoming powwow. Gladstone was an outspoken champion of Fancy Dance, and director Erica Tremblay, throughout Oscars season, and the film scored rave reviews when it debuted at Sundance in 2023. It's good to see that its long journey is finally leading it to an audience. (The film will also premiere in select theaters on June 21.) -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

What's on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon, and more in June

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Looking over what's new on Netflix in the month of June, things are looking a little light for the undisputed king of streamers. Why is that? Is it possible that Netflix is scrrrrred of the big shows coming out on other networks, like new seasons of HBO's House of the Dragon or Prime Video's The Boys? I don't like to start rumors, but I'm doing it anyway: Netflix dodged the competition! Of course, that's not totally true. The second half of Bridgerton's third season will go head to head with the premiere of The Boys Season 4, concluding the epic courtship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and giving anyone whose two favorite TV genres are sweeping, sexy period dramas and violent, gory superhero satires a real conundrum. (There are tens of us out there!) Also premiering in June are the final season of the fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, Richard Linklater's crowd-pleasing movie Hit Man, and the latest docuseries from Cheer's Greg Whiteley, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in June, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June.

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Max is kicking summer off in the most grandiose way imaginable: House of the Dragon is returning for Season 2. The second season of the Game of Thrones prequel premieres halfway through the month, but if you need something to hold you over until then, why not give Julio Torres' surreal Fantasmas a try? Also premiering in June are Hacks star Hannah Einbinder's debut stand-up special Everything Must Go, the Safdie brothers-produced docuseries Ren Faire, and Dakota Johnson's new movie Am I OK? Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and Max in June, plus everything coming to HBO and Max in June.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Chuck Hodes/FX

Pandemics and work stoppages have destroyed regularly scheduled programming over the last few years, but don't tell that to The Bear. Like the best restaurants, consistency is key to the lauded comedy-drama, and its third season comes to Hulu on June 27, almost exactly a year after the second season premiered (June 22, 2023), which came out almost exactly one year after the first season debuted (June 23, 2022). Meanwhile, the Stranger Things kids might be AARP eligible before Season 5 comes out. The other big new TV show coming out in June on Hulu is the limited series Clipped, which dramatizes the downfall of former Los Angeles Clippers team owner and general scumbag Donald Sterling, after racist comments he made were leaked to TMZ in 2014 and the NBA forced him to sell the team. On the movie side, the Best International Feature Academy Award nominee from Japan, Perfect Days, is the highlight and is considered one of Wim Wenders' best films. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in June, plus everything coming to Hulu in June.

Karl Urban and Antony Starr, The Boys Amazon Studios

The biggest news for Amazon Prime members this June is that Grubhub+ is now included with their memberships. But they might not have much of an appetite after watching the month's streaming TV highlight: the notoriously disgusting (in a good way) The Boys, which returns for Season 4. I mean, who's feasting on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs from your favorite local Italian joint when Homelander blows up someone's head into a chunky spurt of viscera? Other best new shows and movies on Prime Video in June are the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days, which checks in with tennis legend Roger Federer at the end of his career; and My Lady Jane, a spunky historical drama that rewrites the history of Lady Jane Grey. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June, plus everything coming to Prime Video in June.

Isabel Deroy-Olson and Lily Gladstone, Fancy Dance Apple TV+

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in May

Hulu's limited series Under the Bridge just ended, but you won't have to go too long without Lily Gladstone on your screens: Fancy Dance, which made a splash at Sundance in 2023, makes its streaming debut June 28 on Apple TV+. Earlier in the month on Apple TV+, Jake Gyllenhaal leads the limited series Presumed Innocent (June 12) as a prosecutor who becomes the lead suspect in a murder case, and Eva Longoria whisks her family away to Spain after a scandal in Land of Women (June 26). Meanwhile, Peacock is celebrating Pride Month with the nature documentary Queer Planet (June 6). On Paramount+, Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown returns for Season 3 (June 2), and Criminal Minds: Evolution is back for a second season (June 6). And Disney+ sends some of the best actors on TV to a galaxy far, far away in the anticipated new Star Wars series The Acolyte (June 4).

June TV calendar highlights

Saturday, June 1

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home (Limited Series, Max)

Sunday, June 2

Billy the Kid (Season 2 Part 2, MGM+)

Couples Therapy (Season 4, Showtime)

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3, Paramount+)

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Season 2, Bravo)

Ren Faire (Docuseries, HBO)

Monday, June 3

The 1% Club (Season 1, Fox)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 16, NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 9, Bravo)

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (Docuseries, Nat Geo)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Season 1, Lifetime)

Name That Tune (Season 4 Part 2, Fox)

Tuesday, June 4

30 for 30: I'm Just Here for the Riot (Docuseries, ESPN)

The Acolyte (Season 1, Disney+)

Clipped (Limited Series, Hulu)

Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn (Comedy Special, Netflix)

Let the Canary Sing (Documentary, Paramount+)

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (Comedy Special, Prime Video)

Wednesday, June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (Docuseries, Netflix)

How to Rob a Bank (Documentary, Netflix)

Thursday, June 6

Am I OK? (Film, Max)

Counsel Culture (Season 1, Prime Video/Freevee)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 2, Paramount+)

D-Day: The Unheard Tapes (Docuseries, History)

Perfect Days (Film, Hulu)

Queer Planet (Documentary, Peacock)

Sweet Tooth (Season 3, Netflix)

Friday, June 7

51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (Special Event, CBS)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Limited Series, Hulu)

Fantasmas (Season 1, HBO)

Hit Man (Film, Netflix)

Perfect Match (Season 2, Netflix)

Power Book II: Ghost (Season 4, Starz)

Queenie (Season 1, Hulu)

Sunday, June 9

The Lazarus Project (Season 2, TNT)

Tuesday, June 11

30 for 30: False Positive (Docuseries, ESPN)

Deadliest Catch (Season 20, Discovery)

How Music Got Free (Docuseries, Paramount+)

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (Comedy Special, Netflix)

Love Island USA (Season 6, Peacock)

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2, Netflix)

Wednesday, June 12

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2, Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 5, Netflix)

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (Documentary, Netflix)

Presumed Innocent (Limited Series, Apple TV+)

Thursday, June 13

Alone (Season 11, History)

Blue Lights (Season 2, BritBox)

The Boys (Season 4, Prime Video)

Brats (Documentary, Hulu)

Bridgerton (Season 3 Part 2, Netflix)

The Dirty D (Season 3, Peacock)

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Comedy Special, Max)

Friday, June 14

The Big Bakeover (Season 1, The CW)

Sunday, June 16

77th Annual Tony Awards (Special Event, CBS)

Grantchester (Season 9, PBS)

Hotel Cocaine (Season 1, MGM+)

House of the Dragon (Season 2, HBO)

Monday, June 17

Clotilda: The Return Home (Documentary, Nat Geo)

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (Docuseries, Hulu)

My Life Is Murder (Season 4, BBC America/Acorn TV)

Tuesday, June 18

Disco: Sound of a Revolution (Docuseries, PBS)

Here to Climb (Documentary, HBO)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Documentary, Netflix)

Power of the Dream (Documentary, Prime Video)

Wednesday, June 19

Black Barbie (Documentary, Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 4, Netflix)

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics (Documentary, History)

Thursday, June 20

The Accidental Twins (Documentary, Netflix)

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 1, Netflix)

Federer: Twelve Final Days (Documentary, Prime Video)

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Docuseries, Hulu)

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. (Documentary, HBO)

Friday, June 21

Shoresy (Season 3, Hulu)

Trigger Warning (Film, Netflix)

Saturday, June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Documentary, HBO)

Sunday, June 23

Orphan Black: Echoes (Season 1, AMC/BBC America)

Monday, June 24

Breakin' on the One (Documentary, Hulu)

Tuesday, June 25

Babylon Berlin (Season 4, MHz Choice)

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Documentary, Hulu)

I Am: Celine Dion (Documentary, Prime Video)

One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit (Documentary, HBO)

TikTok Murders (Special, Peacock)

Wednesday, June 26

Land of Women (Limited Series, Apple TV+)

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 2, Netflix)

Thursday, June 27

The Bear (Season 3, Hulu)

Breaking New Ground (Season 1, Max)

Domino Day (Season 1, Sundance Now)

My Lady Jane (Season 1, Prime Video)

Presidential Debate (Live Event, CNN)

That '90s Show (Season 2, Netflix)

Friday, June 28

A Family Affair (Film, Netflix)

Family Empire: Houston (Season 1, OWN)

Fancy Dance (Film, Apple TV+)

The Mole (Season 2, Netflix)

Owning Manhattan (Season 1, Netflix)

WondLa (Season 1, Apple TV+)