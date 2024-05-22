New Netflix Shows and Movies in May 2024

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

As the seasons transition from the end of spring to the beginning of summer, the new shows and movies on Netflix are getting appropriately steamy with the premiere of Season 3 Part 1 of Bridgerton, which finds our dear Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) taking center stage. Also out in the month are Will Forte's new murder podcast comedy Bodkin, Benedict Cumberbatch's Eric, Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, and the Jennifer Lopez-starring action movie Atlas. But the most important news of the month is that all six seasons of Reba are available to watch on Netflix, for all the surviiiiiivoooors out there.

Wealthy, powerful men plummeting from grace always make for juicy drama, so it's no surprise that David E. Kelley adapted Tom Wolfe's novel about an Atlanta real estate mogul going bankrupt into a limited series. Jeff Daniels adopts a Southern twang as Charlie Croker, whose imminent downfall stokes a feeding frenzy for his crumbs, while Croker hisses at them to stay away as he attempts a rebuild. Daniels is joined by Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Tom Pelphrey, Lucy Liu, and more, with Regina King and Thomas Schlamme behind the camera. Loaded with chest thumping, obscene wealth, sex, and more, this feels like a Showtime series that somehow landed on Netflix. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

What is the deal with Pop-Tarts? Jerry Seinfeld co-wrote and directed this film, which seems like it amounts to a big budget version of History's excellent The Food That Built America, focusing on the competition between Kellogg's and Post to create a new breakfast product in the 1960s. (Spoiler: It was the Pop-Tart!) The cast includes Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden (as Jack LaLanne!), Christian Slater, and more. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Bodkin Season 1 (May 9)

Will Forte's new show sort of looks like if Only Murders in the Building were less whimsical. The dark comedy follows a trio of podcasters who take it upon themselves to investigate a series of disappearances in a small town in Ireland. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 (May 16)



Since the start of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has harbored feelings for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Season 3 will finally explore this friends-to-lovers relationship, and make Penelope — who is secretly Lady Whistledown — the subject of her own gossip column. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, and the first two seasons chronologically followed the love stories in the original titles. Season 3 skips the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, which is focused on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and adapts the fourth, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. It's #Polin time. And we'll be spending two months at the ton, because Bridgerton Season 3 launches in two parts: on May 16 and June 13. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Artificial intelligence is the hero and the villain in Jennifer Lopez's new action movie, in which she plays an AI-hating data analyst who discovers that the hyper-intelligent software might be her greatest ally while trying to capture a rogue robot. Lopez seems like she's having fun, and that's all that really matters. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Eric Season 1 (May 30)

In my book, the weirder, the better. And Eric looks like one of the better things Netflix is putting out this month. In this dark mystery series set in the the scummy '80s of New York City, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a puppeteer on a popular children's show whose life and mental stability are derailed when his 9-year-old son is kidnapped. As he slips on the pool of his own melting sanity, he finds an unusual ally in his search for his son: Eric, the blue monster puppet that his son created, brought to life by his own deteriorating imagination. Yes! -Tim Surette

May 1

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power Down The Rabbit Hole

Frankly Speaking

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

May 2

A Man in Full

Beautiful Rebel

Secrets of the Neanderthals

T・P BON

May 3

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A

Postcards

Selling the OC: Season 3

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2

Unfrosted

May 4

The Atypical Family

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady

May 6

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

Reba: Seasons 1-6

May 7

Super Rich in Korea

May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley

War Dogs

May 9

Bodkin

The Guardian of the Monarchs

Mother of The Bride

Sing Street

Thank You, Next

May 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román

Living with Leopards

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2

The Ultimatum: South Africa

May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

May 13

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Princess Power: Season 3

May 14

Married at First Sight: Season 15

May 15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

The Clovehitch Killer

May 16

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

Upgrade

May 17

The 8 Show

Power

Thelma the Unicorn

May 19

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy

May 20

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4

May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4

May 22

Act Your Age: Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth

May 23

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

In Good Hands 2

Tires

May 24

Atlas

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Mulligan: Part 2

My Oni Girl

May 28

Burnt

May 29

Bionic

Colors of Evil: Red

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Patrick Melrose

May 30

Eric

Geek Girl

May 31

A Part of You

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Raising Voices

Tòkunbọ̀

Everything leaving Netflix in May

May 1

Bennett's War

Magic Mike's Last Dance

May 2

Survive the Night

May 3

Arctic Dogs

May 8

Uncut Gems

May 9

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

May 10

St. Vincent

May 11

Where the Crawdads Sing

May 14

Fifty Shades of Black

May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

May 21

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios

May 22

The Boxtrolls

May 26

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

May 31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail