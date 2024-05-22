New Netflix Shows and Movies in May 2024

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Dearest reader, Bridgerton is back
As the seasons transition from the end of spring to the beginning of summer, the new shows and movies on Netflix are getting appropriately steamy with the premiere of Season 3 Part 1 of Bridgerton, which finds our dear Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) taking center stage. Also out in the month are Will Forte's new murder podcast comedy Bodkin, Benedict Cumberbatch's Eric, Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, and the Jennifer Lopez-starring action movie Atlas. But the most important news of the month is that all six seasons of Reba are available to watch on Netflix, for all the surviiiiiivoooors out there.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2024.
Next month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in June 2024
Last month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in April 2024
More streaming:
Wealthy, powerful men plummeting from grace always make for juicy drama, so it's no surprise that David E. Kelley adapted Tom Wolfe's novel about an Atlanta real estate mogul going bankrupt into a limited series. Jeff Daniels adopts a Southern twang as Charlie Croker, whose imminent downfall stokes a feeding frenzy for his crumbs, while Croker hisses at them to stay away as he attempts a rebuild. Daniels is joined by Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Tom Pelphrey, Lucy Liu, and more, with Regina King and Thomas Schlamme behind the camera. Loaded with chest thumping, obscene wealth, sex, and more, this feels like a Showtime series that somehow landed on Netflix. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
What is the deal with Pop-Tarts? Jerry Seinfeld co-wrote and directed this film, which seems like it amounts to a big budget version of History's excellent The Food That Built America, focusing on the competition between Kellogg's and Post to create a new breakfast product in the 1960s. (Spoiler: It was the Pop-Tart!) The cast includes Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden (as Jack LaLanne!), Christian Slater, and more. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Will Forte's new show sort of looks like if Only Murders in the Building were less whimsical. The dark comedy follows a trio of podcasters who take it upon themselves to investigate a series of disappearances in a small town in Ireland. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
Since the start of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has harbored feelings for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Season 3 will finally explore this friends-to-lovers relationship, and make Penelope — who is secretly Lady Whistledown — the subject of her own gossip column. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, and the first two seasons chronologically followed the love stories in the original titles. Season 3 skips the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, which is focused on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and adapts the fourth, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. It's #Polin time. And we'll be spending two months at the ton, because Bridgerton Season 3 launches in two parts: on May 16 and June 13. -Kat Moon [Trailer]
Artificial intelligence is the hero and the villain in Jennifer Lopez's new action movie, in which she plays an AI-hating data analyst who discovers that the hyper-intelligent software might be her greatest ally while trying to capture a rogue robot. Lopez seems like she's having fun, and that's all that really matters. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
In my book, the weirder, the better. And Eric looks like one of the better things Netflix is putting out this month. In this dark mystery series set in the the scummy '80s of New York City, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a puppeteer on a popular children's show whose life and mental stability are derailed when his 9-year-old son is kidnapped. As he slips on the pool of his own melting sanity, he finds an unusual ally in his search for his son: Eric, the blue monster puppet that his son created, brought to life by his own deteriorating imagination. Yes! -Tim Surette
More on Netflix:
May 1
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power Down The Rabbit Hole
Frankly Speaking
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State: Season 1
Blue Mountain State: Season 2
Blue Mountain State: Season 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
May 2
A Man in Full
Beautiful Rebel
Secrets of the Neanderthals
T・P BON
May 3
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A
Postcards
Selling the OC: Season 3
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2
Unfrosted
May 4
The Atypical Family
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Roast of Tom Brady
May 6
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
Reba: Seasons 1-6
May 7
Super Rich in Korea
May 8
The Final: Attack on Wembley
War Dogs
May 9
Bodkin
The Guardian of the Monarchs
Mother of The Bride
Sing Street
Thank You, Next
May 10
Blood of Zeus: Season 2
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román
Living with Leopards
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2
The Ultimatum: South Africa
May 11
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart
May 13
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Princess Power: Season 3
May 14
Married at First Sight: Season 15
May 15
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal
The Clovehitch Killer
May 16
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue: Season 2
Upgrade
May 17
The 8 Show
Power
Thelma the Unicorn
May 19
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy
May 20
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4
May 21
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy
Wildfire: Seasons 1-4
May 22
Act Your Age: Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth
May 23
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
In Good Hands 2
Tires
May 24
Atlas
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Mulligan: Part 2
My Oni Girl
May 28
Burnt
May 29
Bionic
Colors of Evil: Red
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
Patrick Melrose
May 30
Eric
Geek Girl
May 31
A Part of You
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal
Raising Voices
Tòkunbọ̀
May 1
Bennett's War
Magic Mike's Last Dance
May 2
Survive the Night
May 3
Arctic Dogs
May 8
Uncut Gems
May 9
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
May 10
St. Vincent
May 11
Where the Crawdads Sing
May 14
Fifty Shades of Black
May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
May 21
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios
May 22
The Boxtrolls
May 26
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
May 31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail