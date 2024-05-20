New Hulu Shows and Movies in May 2024

Join or Sign In
The Contestant is one of the wildest documentaries you'll ever see
Though Hulu is known as the place to stream your broadcast favorites like Abbott Elementary the day after they air on linear television or watch FX gems like Shōgun, it's also a great destination for cool under-the-radar movies from some of the most daring independent studios. Though May doesn't offer much in the way of new TV series, it is packed with cool films.
Early May brought the release of the highly entertaining documentary The Contestant, about a Japanese reality show star who didn't know he was famous after accepting a challenge from the extreme game show Denpa Shonen to be locked in a room, with the only way to get supplies being through winning mail-in magazine sweepstakes. For the animal lovers out there, National Geographic's heartwarming Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story shows that the bond between man and beast can be stronger than a BFF necklace. And Birth/Rebirth is a movie that's a throwback to classic horror films in a modern package, complete with undead children. Other movies coming this month include Anne Hathaway's Eileen and the totally bonkers The Sweet East.
Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in May below, plus our picks for the best of the month.
This documentary that made a splash at the film festivals late last year follows one of Japan's most popular celebrities... though he didn't know he was a celebrity at the time. Tomoaki Hamatsu was the sole star of Denpa Shonen: A Life in Prizes, which saw him live in a room, alone, with nothing (not even clothes) for more than a year, and the only way he was able to get supplies was to apply for prizes through magazine sweepstakes. The film includes interviews with Hamatsu and the show's producer Toshio Tsuchiya, shedding light on extreme reality television and the price paid by its participants. [Trailer]
If you're a fan of feel-good sports stories involving perennial underdog teams overcoming hardships thanks to a searing-hot injection of cash from two Hollywood celebrities who overpay players to form a superteam that makes twice as much as their next competitor, then welcome to Wrexham. But hey, it's all about the drama right? In Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney push their Welsh soccer team to compete in their new league, the English Football League. Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC's women's team continues their outstanding run up the ladder.
As a grown man who currently has two cats sitting in his lap right now, I am a sucker for stories about animals that develop a special bond with humans, and vice versa. This National Geographic documentary will squeeze every tear in your body out of your eyeballs as it follows a Scottish man who befriends a troubled river otter. The film, which was a hit when it debuted at SXSW last month, was filmed in 4K, which is perfect for those picturesque vistas of Scotland. Usually the predictable phrase, "I thought I saved the animal, but the animal saved me," is a bit much, but here it feels just right. [Trailer]
This well-reviewed movie borrows from the classic terror of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Pet Semetary, and Rosemary's Baby, mixing maternal desperation and mad scientist reanimation for one of the best horror movies of 2023. Marin Ireland plays a doctor obsessed with curing a seemingly inescapable affliction — death — and Judy Reyes plays a nurse and grieving mother who just lost her young daughter in a tragic accident. You can see where this is going, but director Laura Moss' feature debut keeps it fresh with great performances, intriguing characters, squeamish body horror, and ruminations on death. [Trailer]
May 1
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0, 2021
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach, 2000
Big, 1988
Big Daddy, 1999
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Bounty Hunter, 2010
Cast Away, 2000
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Come See The Paradise, 1990
The Darjeeling Limited, 2007
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016
Elvis, 2022
Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009
Free State of Jones, 2016
Good Boys, 2019
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
The King's Man, 2021
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, 2004
Love, Gilda, 2018
The Mask, 1994
Meet the Spartans, 2008
Mr. Turner, 2014
Money Monster, 2016
My Name Is Khan, 2010
The Negotiator, 1998
Night School, 2018
Ocean's 8, 2018
Once, 2007
Once Upon a Time in America, 1984
Rushmore, 1999
The Royal Tenenbaums, 2001
The Rundown, 2003
School For Scoundrels, 2006
Sideways, 2004
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006
That Thing You Do!, 1996
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021
Walk The Line, 2005
The Wedding Ringer, 2015
White Chicks, 2004
White House Down, 2013
13 Going On 30, 2004
300, 2007
May 2
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation, 2018
Mad Money, 2008
May 3
Prom Dates, 2024
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood, 2023
3 Days in Malay, 2023
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013
Live Free Or Die Hard, 2007
May 4
12 Hour Shift, 2020
May 5
Bad Boys for Life, 2020
May 6
Reminiscence, 2021
May 7
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
May 8
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot, 2020
May 9
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
May 10
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Biosphere, 2022
Wanted Man, 2024
Eileen, 2023
May 12
Where the Crawdads Sing, 2022
May 14
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
May 15
Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
My Scientology Movie, 2015
May 16
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington, 2015
May 17
Birth/Rebirth, 2023
He Went That Way, 2023
The Sweet East, 2023
May 22
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
May 23
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star, 2021
The Seeding, 2023
May 24
Ferrari, 2023
Sentinel, 2024
May 27
Fantasy Island, 2020
May 28
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
May 29
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
May 30
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land, 2023
May 31
Sympathy for the Devil, 2023
T.I.M., 2023
May 1
Apollo 18, 2011
The Libertine, 2004
May 7
War Dogs, 2016
May 11
The Last Unicorn, 1982
May 13
Empire of Light, 2022
May 14
The Brass Teapot, 2012
The Cleaner, 2021
Dior and I, 2014
Dramarama, 2020
Elena Undone, 2010
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, 2005
The Etruscan Smile, 2018
Hurricane Bianca, 2016
One Last Thing ..., 2005
Pit Stop, 2013
Sordid Lives, 2000
We The Animals, 2018
May 15
The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, 2021
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016
The Tiger Rising, 2021
May 16
Under the Eiffel Tower, 2018
May 18
Sophie's Choice, 1982
May 25
How to Please a Woman, 2022
May 30
Elvis, 2022
May 31
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007
Ali, 2001
Bad Teacher, 2011
Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012
Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blockers, 2018
Dangerous Beauty, 1998
The Descendants, 2011
Divergent, 2014
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016
Don't Worry Darling, 2022
Dune, 2021
Drive Angry 3D, 2011
Epic, 2011
Ever After, 1998
Firehouse Dog, 2007
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
Kingdom Come, 2001
L.A. Confidential, 1997
The Little Hours, 2017
Life of Pi, 2012
Masterminds, 2016
Melancholia, 2011
Night School, 2018
No Good Deed, 2014
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
Sexy Beast, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
Street Kings, 2008
Taken, 2009
Takers, 2010
Thank You for Smoking, 2006
Thirteen, 2003
The Tree of Life, 2011
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
A Walk in the Woods, 2015
The Upside, 2017
Win Win, 2011
The Wrestler, 2008
21 & Over, 2013