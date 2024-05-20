New Hulu Shows and Movies in May 2024

Though Hulu is known as the place to stream your broadcast favorites like Abbott Elementary the day after they air on linear television or watch FX gems like Shōgun, it's also a great destination for cool under-the-radar movies from some of the most daring independent studios. Though May doesn't offer much in the way of new TV series, it is packed with cool films.

Early May brought the release of the highly entertaining documentary The Contestant, about a Japanese reality show star who didn't know he was famous after accepting a challenge from the extreme game show Denpa Shonen to be locked in a room, with the only way to get supplies being through winning mail-in magazine sweepstakes. For the animal lovers out there, National Geographic's heartwarming Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story shows that the bond between man and beast can be stronger than a BFF necklace. And Birth/Rebirth is a movie that's a throwback to classic horror films in a modern package, complete with undead children. Other movies coming this month include Anne Hathaway's Eileen and the totally bonkers The Sweet East.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in May below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in May

Tomoaki "Nasubi" Hamatsu, The Contestant Disney

This documentary that made a splash at the film festivals late last year follows one of Japan's most popular celebrities... though he didn't know he was a celebrity at the time. Tomoaki Hamatsu was the sole star of Denpa Shonen: A Life in Prizes, which saw him live in a room, alone, with nothing (not even clothes) for more than a year, and the only way he was able to get supplies was to apply for prizes through magazine sweepstakes. The film includes interviews with Hamatsu and the show's producer Toshio Tsuchiya, shedding light on extreme reality television and the price paid by its participants. [Trailer]

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 (May 3)

If you're a fan of feel-good sports stories involving perennial underdog teams overcoming hardships thanks to a searing-hot injection of cash from two Hollywood celebrities who overpay players to form a superteam that makes twice as much as their next competitor, then welcome to Wrexham. But hey, it's all about the drama right? In Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney push their Welsh soccer team to compete in their new league, the English Football League. Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC's women's team continues their outstanding run up the ladder.

Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story (May 7)

As a grown man who currently has two cats sitting in his lap right now, I am a sucker for stories about animals that develop a special bond with humans, and vice versa. This National Geographic documentary will squeeze every tear in your body out of your eyeballs as it follows a Scottish man who befriends a troubled river otter. The film, which was a hit when it debuted at SXSW last month, was filmed in 4K, which is perfect for those picturesque vistas of Scotland. Usually the predictable phrase, "I thought I saved the animal, but the animal saved me," is a bit much, but here it feels just right. [Trailer]

This well-reviewed movie borrows from the classic terror of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Pet Semetary, and Rosemary's Baby, mixing maternal desperation and mad scientist reanimation for one of the best horror movies of 2023. Marin Ireland plays a doctor obsessed with curing a seemingly inescapable affliction — death — and Judy Reyes plays a nurse and grieving mother who just lost her young daughter in a tragic accident. You can see where this is going, but director Laura Moss' feature debut keeps it fresh with great performances, intriguing characters, squeamish body horror, and ruminations on death. [Trailer]





Everything new on Hulu in May

May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, 2021

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach, 2000

Big, 1988

Big Daddy, 1999

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Bounty Hunter, 2010

Cast Away, 2000

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Come See The Paradise, 1990

The Darjeeling Limited, 2007

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016

Elvis, 2022

Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

Free State of Jones, 2016

Good Boys, 2019

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

The King's Man, 2021

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, 2004

Love, Gilda, 2018

The Mask, 1994

Meet the Spartans, 2008

Mr. Turner, 2014

Money Monster, 2016

My Name Is Khan, 2010

The Negotiator, 1998

Night School, 2018

Ocean's 8, 2018

Once, 2007

Once Upon a Time in America, 1984

Rushmore, 1999

The Royal Tenenbaums, 2001

The Rundown, 2003

School For Scoundrels, 2006

Sideways, 2004

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

That Thing You Do!, 1996

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021

Walk The Line, 2005

The Wedding Ringer, 2015

White Chicks, 2004

White House Down, 2013

13 Going On 30, 2004

300, 2007

May 2

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation, 2018

Mad Money, 2008

May 3

Prom Dates, 2024

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

The Flood, 2023

3 Days in Malay, 2023

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013

Live Free Or Die Hard, 2007

May 4

12 Hour Shift, 2020

May 5

Bad Boys for Life, 2020

May 6

Reminiscence, 2021

May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere

May 8

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Bloodshot, 2020

May 9

Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1

May 10

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Biosphere, 2022

Wanted Man, 2024

Eileen, 2023

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing, 2022

May 14

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1

May 15

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6

Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

My Scientology Movie, 2015

May 16

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington, 2015

May 17

Birth/Rebirth, 2023

He Went That Way, 2023

The Sweet East, 2023

May 22

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1

May 23

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere

The Ape Star, 2021

The Seeding, 2023

May 24

Ferrari, 2023

Sentinel, 2024

May 27

Fantasy Island, 2020

May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4

May 29

Camden: Complete Season 1

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1

May 30

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere

The Promised Land, 2023

May 31

Sympathy for the Devil, 2023

T.I.M., 2023

Everything leaving Hulu in May

May 1

Apollo 18, 2011

The Libertine, 2004

May 7

War Dogs, 2016

May 11

The Last Unicorn, 1982

May 13

Empire of Light, 2022

May 14

The Brass Teapot, 2012

The Cleaner, 2021

Dior and I, 2014

Dramarama, 2020

Elena Undone, 2010

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, 2005

The Etruscan Smile, 2018

Hurricane Bianca, 2016

One Last Thing ..., 2005

Pit Stop, 2013

Sordid Lives, 2000

We The Animals, 2018

May 15

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, 2021

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016

The Tiger Rising, 2021

May 16

Under the Eiffel Tower, 2018

May 18

Sophie's Choice, 1982

May 25

How to Please a Woman, 2022

May 30

Elvis, 2022

May 31

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007

Ali, 2001

Bad Teacher, 2011

Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blockers, 2018

Dangerous Beauty, 1998

The Descendants, 2011

Divergent, 2014

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016

Don't Worry Darling, 2022

Dune, 2021

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Epic, 2011

Ever After, 1998

Firehouse Dog, 2007

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Kingdom Come, 2001

L.A. Confidential, 1997

The Little Hours, 2017

Life of Pi, 2012

Masterminds, 2016

Melancholia, 2011

Night School, 2018

No Good Deed, 2014

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

Sexy Beast, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

Street Kings, 2008

Taken, 2009

Takers, 2010

Thank You for Smoking, 2006

Thirteen, 2003

The Tree of Life, 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

A Walk in the Woods, 2015

The Upside, 2017

Win Win, 2011

The Wrestler, 2008

21 & Over, 2013