New Amazon Prime Video and Freevee Shows and Movies in May 2024

Even if you're a Prime Video member right now just to watch Fallout for the seventh time, you should know that there's a series out on Amazon's streaming service that's even more absurd, and instead of being about people who crawl out of the earth from holes in the ground, it's about people who go INTO holes in the ground. Outer Range returned for Season 2 on May 16, and it stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, the owner of a ranch in Montana who discovers a strange hole in a pasture that just might be a portal to another time. There are also stampeding bison, disappearing mountains, rodeo competitions, singing cowboys, and good old fashioned murder. Honestly, it's so bizarre that we're still trying to figure it out.

There are also a pair of movies worth your time that came out in May. Anne Hathaway stars in The Idea of You, an adaptation of Robinne Lee's book about the romantic relationship between a 40-year-old single mom and the lead singer of a pop group, and on May 14, the Oscar-nominated film American Fiction made its Prime Video debut. Elsewhere, Daniel Tosh hosts the reality series The GOAT and Patton Oswalt hosts the logic-forward game show The 1% Club.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in May, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The Idea of You (May 2, Prime Video)

Ever go to a massive musical festival only to have the lead singer of the most popular band hit on you? Yeah, all the time, right? Well it also happens to Anne Hathaway in this adaptation of the 2017 Robinne Lee novel about a 40-year-old single mom (Hathaway) who begins a whirlwind romance with the 24-year-old frontman (boy of the moment Nicholas Galitzine) of a popular boy band. [Trailer]

American Fiction (May 14, Prime Video)

Best Picture nominee American Fiction has been on a streaming service for a while now, it's just that it was exclusive to MGM+, so was it really streaming at all? Now it comes to Prime Video so everyone can see Jeffrey Wright's brilliant performance as a Black professor who, after finding little success as an academic author, writes a "Black book" packed with stereotypes as a joke only to see it become a critical and commercial success. Director and writer Cord Jefferson won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at last year's Oscars. [Trailer]

Outer Range Season 2 (May 16, Prime Video)

Season 1 of Josh Brolin's oddball time-traveling neo-Western was a hoot but still had plenty of room for improvement, so we're high on Season 2 after a change of showrunners — creator and TV newbie Brian Watkins was replaced by industry vet Charles Murray between seasons — and a promise of delivering answers to this deliciously crackpot drama that meandered through the ether in its debut outing. The show's main engine remains: Brolin's cowboy Royal Abbott has found a hole in the ground that spits those who go into it into another time period. But with plenty of secrets revealed and other unexplained phenomena introduced (Black ooze! Stampeding bison! Long-lost relatives appearing out of thin air!) toward the end of Season 1, the story feels like it's just getting started. [Trailer] [Everything We Know About Outer Range Season 2]

Everything coming to Prime Video in May

May 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

3:10 To Yuma (1957)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Airplane! (1980)

All That Heaven Allows (1955)

American Me (1992)

Anatomy Of A Murder (1959)

Atonement (2008)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Beautiful And Twisted (2015)

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Because I Said So (2007)

Ben Hur (2013)

Biloxi Blues (1988)

Blame It On Rio (1984)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breach (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

California Suite (1978)

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)

Capote (2006)

Chocolat (2001)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Cry Macho (2021)

Dead Reckoning (1947)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race 2 (2011)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Delta Force (1986)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012)

Emma (2020)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Europa Report (2013)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

Flight Of The Intruder (1991)

Fluke (1995)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

Gattaca (1997)

Gilda (1946)

Glory (1990)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man (1991)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2022)

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (2005)

Imagine That (2009)

In A Lonely Place (1950)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Isle Of The Dead (2016)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Knock On Any Door (1949)

Koyaanisqatsi (1982)

Lassie: The Road Back (1970)

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax (2014)

Lone Wolf Mcquade (1983)

Magnificent Obsession (1954)

Malcolm X (1992)

Men At Work (1990)

Night School (2018)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

Open Wide (2024)

Pal Joey (1957)

Panic Room (2002)

Pillow Talk (1959)

Pompeii (2014)

Psycho (1960)

Rear Window (1954)

Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022)

Repo Men (2010)

Roboshark (2015)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

Rope (1948)

Run Lola Run (1999)

Schindler's List (1994)

Serpico (1973)

Shampoo (1975)

Sliver (1993)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth (2008)

Steel Magnolias (2012)

Steppin' Into The Holiday (2022)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Advocate's Devil (1997)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Heat (1953)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Birds (1963)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Deer Hunter (1979)

The Harder They Fall (1956)

The Lady From Shanghai (1948)

The Last Detail (1974)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

The Mountain Men (1980)

The Night of The Hunter (1955)

The One (2001)

The Ring (2002)

The Swimmer (1968)

The Tarnished Angels (1957)

The Wiz (1978)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vertigo (1958)

Virtuosity (1995)

Whiplash (2014)

With This Ring (2015)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)



May 3

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Idea of You (2024)

Clarkson's Farm (2024)

NWSL (2024)

May 4

Premiere Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event (2024)

May 8

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us (2024)

Oh My Ghost (2015)

The GOAT (2024)

May 14

American Fiction (2023)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Muppets From Space (2020)

May 15

Fifty Shades Of Black (2016)

May 16

Creed (2015)

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story (2022)

Academy of Country Music Awards (2024)

Outer Range Season 2 (2024)

WNBA (2024)

May 17

99 (2024)

May 23

The Blue Angels (2024)

The 1% Club (2024)

May 24

DOM Season 3 (2024)

May 25

Bombshell (2019)

May 28

The Boys in The Boat (2023)

May 30

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (2024)

May 31

The Outlaws Season 3 (2024)

Everything coming to Freevee in May

May 1

Amélie (2001

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013

Legion (2010

Linsanity (2013

Out of the Furnace (2013

The Emoji Movie (2017

The Hunt (2020

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017

The Purge: Anarchy (2014

The Purge: Election Year (2016

The Shack (2017

Zoom (2006

