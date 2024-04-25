New Amazon Prime Video and Freevee Shows and Movies in April 2024

Aaron Moten, Fallout Jojo Whilden/Prime Video

When looking at what's new on Amazon Prime Video for the month, would you rather have four or five shows that look decent or one show that looks totally frickin' awesome? If you're in the latter crowd, good news! Fallout, the adaptation of the Bethesda Game Studios video game series, is now out, and we love it. Sarcastic robots, angry mutants, Walton Goggins with no nose... what more could you ask for? As for the rest of Prime Video's lineup... did we mention Fallout?

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in April as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in April

Fallout (April 11, Prime Video)

Bethesda Game Studios' popular franchise looks to follow in the footsteps of The Last of Us as game-to-TV adaptations that don't totally suck. This one is partially in the hands of Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are on board to executive produce, and stars Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell and Justified's Walton Goggins in a story of survival in a post-nuclear apocalypse, in a retrofuturistic, alternate Los Angeles full of mutants, mech suits, and opportunists. Thankfully, the games' sly and dark sense of humor remains intact, so grab your Pip-Boy and get ready. [Trailer] [Review]

Dinner with the Parents (April 18, Freevee)

It's no Fallout, but there might be some fallout after having some dinner with the parents, amirite? Hoo boy. A solid cast — Casual's Michaela Watkins, Veep's Dan Bakkedahl, Carol Kane, and Jon Glaser, for starters — heads up this single-camera comedy that's an adaptation of the U.K.'s Friday Night Dinner. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in April

April TBD

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023)

April 1

Age of Adaline (2015)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2 (2014)

Blockers (2018)

Boomerang (1992)

Chaplin (1993)

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room (1985)

Chinatown (1974)

Cloverfield (2008)

Disturbia (2007)

El Dorado (1967)

Eureka S1-S5 (2006)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heist (2015)

Henry Fool (1998)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

House S1-S8 (2004)

Inside Job (2010)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jarhead (2005)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Macgruber (2010)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mimic (1997)

Money Monster (2016)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Nebraska (2014)

Neighbors (2014)

Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior (2005)

Out of Sight (1998)

Red Eye (2005)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Short (2015)

The Front Page (1931)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1998)

The Notebook (2004)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Station Agent (2003)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Truth About Charlie (2002)

The Way Back (2020)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Titanic (1997)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

To Write Love on Her Arms (2015)

Top Gun (1986)

Total Recall (1990)

Wayne's World (1992)

We Own The Night (2007)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

When The Game Stands Tall (2014)

White Noise (2005)

April 2

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

April 4

Música (2024)

April 5

Hit S3 (2020)

How To Date Billy Walsh (2024)

April 8

Unforgotten S5 (2023)

April 9

The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

April 11

Fallout (2024)

April 12

NWSL (2024)

April 18

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (2024)

April 19

NWSL (2024)

April 22

Spectre (2015)

April 25

THEM: The Scare (2024)

April 26

NWSL (2024)

April 29

The Holdovers (2023)

Everything coming to Freevee in April

April 1

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

The Croods (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The Photograph (2020)

April 4

Monster Family 2 (2021)

April 5

Alex Rider S3 (2024)

April 18

Dinner with the Parents (2024)