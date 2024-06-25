Max kicked the summer off in the most grandiose way imaginable: House of the Dragon returned for Season 2. The second season of the Game of Thrones prequel premiered halfway through the month, but if you need something to hold you over until the next episode, why not give Julio Torres' surreal Fantasmas a try? Also out in June are Hacks star Hannah Einbinder's debut stand-up special Everything Must Go, the Safdie brothers-produced docuseries Ren Faire, and Dakota Johnson's new movie Am I OK?

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in June.

Next month's guide: New HBO and Max Shows and Movies (July 2024)

Last month's guide: New HBO and Max Shows and Movies (May 2024)

More streaming:

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in June

Tom Glynn-Carney, House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Am I OK? (June 6, Max)

Madame Web herself, Dakota Johnson, stars in this dramedy film co-directed by real life married couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, loosely inspired by Allynne's life. Johnson plays Lucy, a woman navigating coming out in her 30s with the help of her best friend, Jane (Sonoya Mizuno). -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Fantasmas (June 7, HBO)

After the sad cancellation of his surreal and underrated HBO series Los Espookys, the great Julio Torres (fresh off last year's Problemista, his feature film directorial debut, which happens to be hitting Max on June 28) makes his grand return to TV with Fantasmas, a six-episode comedy that he directs, writes, and stars in. In the series, Torres plays a man named Julio searching through a dreamy, alternate reality version of New York City for a lost gold earring shaped like an oyster. If you know Torres' work, this sounds extremely him. Julia Fox, Kim Petras, and Steve Buscemi will appear in guest roles. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

House of the Dragon Season 2 (June 16, HBO)

Just as winter was interminably coming to Game of Thrones and finally did so late in its run, we've been similarly promised war in House of the Dragon, and the Thrones prequel will get closer than ever to properly throwing down in Season 2. Expect the full machinations of cold war rippling throughout Westeros as shows of force sway the various lords to pick a side: the Greens, led by Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and the Blacks, fronted by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her uncle-slash-husband (yes, this is the icky incestuous world of Game of Thrones) Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The sour taste left in my mouth after the late seasons of Thrones completely went away after downing Season 1 of House of the Dragon, and Season 2 looks better and bigger in every way. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Everything we know about House of the Dragon Season 2]

Watch The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and More $9.99 at Max

More on HBO and Max:

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in June

June 1

50/50 (2011)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

June 2

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Ren Faire (HBO Original)

Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

June 3

Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

June 5

Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

June 6

Am I OK? (2022)

June 7

Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)

June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

June 11

Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)

Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)

June 16

American Monster, Season 12 (ID)

House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)

June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)

Here To Climb (HBO Original)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

June 19

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

June 20

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)

June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)

June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

June 25

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

June 27

Breaking New Ground (Max Original)

June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Problemista (2024) (A24)

June 30

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)