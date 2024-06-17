New Hulu Shows and Movies in June 2024

Pandemics and work stoppages have destroyed regularly scheduled programming over the last few years, but don't tell that to The Bear. Like the best restaurants, consistency is key to the lauded comedy-drama, and its third season comes to Hulu on June 27, almost exactly a year after the second season premiered (June 22, 2023), which came out almost exactly one year after the first season debuted (June 23, 2022). Meanwhile, the Stranger Things kids might be AARP eligible before Season 5 comes out.

The other big new TV show that came out in June on Hulu is the limited series Clipped, which dramatizes the downfall of former Los Angeles Clippers team owner and general scumbag Donald Sterling, after racist comments he made were leaked to TMZ in 2014 and the NBA forced him to sell the team. On the movie side, the Best International Feature Academy Award nominee from Japan, Perfect Days, is the highlight and is considered one of Wim Wenders' best films.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in June below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in June

Jacki Weaver, Ed O'Neill, Cleopatra Coleman, Clipped FX

Based on the 30 for 30 podcast "The Sterling Affairs," the limited series Clipped (full title Clipped: The Scandalous Story of L.A.'s Other Basketball Team) is based on the true story of the 2014 season of the Los Angeles Clippers, a cursed franchise that hit an all-time low when racist remarks by Clippers then-owner Donald Sterling exposed a culture steeped in bigotry and an affair between Sterling and his assistant V. Stiviano. Laurence Fishburne stars as Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who becomes caught between Sterling (Ed O'Neill) and his players as the dream "Lob City" season gets undermined by Sterling's comments and his legacy as the worst owner in sports. You might think to compare this to HBO's Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time, which is entirely understandable, but Clipped goes deeper into the intersection between sports and social issues, highlighting the awkward power struggle between Sterling, Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman), and Sterling's wife, Shelly (Jacki Weaver), as well as the relationship between Black athletes and white owners. The dramedy isn't as serious as this blurb is making it sound, and the stars deliver fantastic performances all the way to the season's end (which can't be said of the real-life Clippers, unfortunately). -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Japan's entry for the Best International Feature Film award at this year's Oscars (it lost to The Zone of Interest) is directed by the very non-Japanese Wim Wenders, the legendary German director behind Buena Vista Social Club; Paris, Texas; and Wings of Desire. Perfect Days is a quaint and poignant film about a man (Kōji Yakusho) who cleans public toilets in Tokyo for a living and enjoys the little things in life. Don't expect a typical movie experience from this one; it's a meditative look at living in the now, with a quietly standout performance from Yakusho and minimalist direction from Wenders. [Trailer]

The Bear Season 3 (June 27)

Have you heard, chef? The Bear is returning for its third season. Where does the series go after Season 2 ended on such a dramatic note, with Carmy (Jermey Allen White) trapped in the walk-in refrigerator on opening night of his restaurant and arguing viciously with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) through the jammed door? Very little information has been released, aside from a very enigmatic teaser that features Carmy alone in the restaurant before zooming out over Chicago, and a leaked clip from a few months ago that was swiftly removed from the internet. Here's hoping we get some insight into the other pop songs Richie passionately sings along to in the car. -Allison Picurro [Teaser] [Everything we know about The Bear Season 3]

Everything new on Hulu in June

June 1

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14

Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 139

House Hunters: Complete Season 171

Island Life: Complete Season 17

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7

Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3

About Last Night| 1986

Annapolis | 2006

Aquamarine | 2006

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013

The Batman | 2022

Betsy's Wedding | 1990

Blades Of Glory | 2007

Blue City | 1986

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … | 2006

The Boss | 2016

Boys Don't Cry | 1999

Brown Sugar | 2002

Click | 2006

Coyote Ugly | 2000

The Croods | 2013

The Day After Tomorrow | 2004

Death on the Nile | 2022

The Duke | 2020

Eight Millimeter | 1999

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019

Ferris Bueller's Day Off | 1986

Fight Club | 1999

Freddy Got Fingered | 2001

Fresh Horses | 1988

The Girl Next Door | 2004

Hide and Seek | 2005

Hitchcock | 2012

Independence Day | 1996

It Follows | 2015

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story | 2021

Joker | 2019

Kill Your Darlings | 2013

Life of Pi | 2012

Little Black Book | 2004

Lord of War | 2005

Mirrors | 2008

The Missing | 2003

Money Monster | 2016

The New Guy | 2002

Office Space | 1999

Over The Hedge | 2006

Prayers for Bobby | 2009

Saw | 2004

Saw 2 | 2005

Saw 3 | 2006

Saw 4 | 2007

Saw 5 | 2008

Saw 6 | 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010

Skyscraper | 2018

Silent Hill | 2006

Slums Of Beverly Hills | 1998

Split | 2017

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

Taps | 1981

Van Helsing | 2004

Volcano | 1997

The Vow | 2012

Weird Science | 1985

Wild Tales | 2015

Working Girl | 1988

June 3

World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1

Bullet Train | 2022

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material | 2023

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill | 1999

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar | 2022

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch | 2008

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption | 2023

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory | 2023

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects | 2023

Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff | 2012

June 4

FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries

Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere

June 5

An Audience With Kylie: Special

June 6

Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown | 2023

Perfect Days |2023

June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Queenie: Complete Season 1

Beautiful Wedding | 2024

Step Up | 2006

Step Up 2 The Streets | 2008

Step Up 3D | 2010

What Comes Around | 2023

June 8

Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1

OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials

June 9

2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 10

Restaurant Startup: Complete Series

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series

WAGS: Complete Series

WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series

WAGS Miami: Complete Series

Origin | 2024

June 11

Wreck: Complete Season 2

June 12

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream

From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1

June 13

BRATS: Documentary Premiere

Pirates: Truth Behind Legends

Rose's War | 2023

To Kill a Stepfather | 2023

Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023

June 14

Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Chewing Gum: Complete Series

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood | 2015

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang | 2019

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays | 2017

Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition) | 2019

Margaret Cho – PsyCHO | 2015

Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing | 2008

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend | 2013

Thee Lavell Crawford | 2023

Tom Segura: Completely Normal | 2014

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot | 2010

June 15

I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1

In the Fade | 2017

June 17

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home

June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13

June 20

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series

June 21

Shoresy: Complete Season 3

Shoresy: Complete Season 3

Marmalade | 2024

June 22

Prey | 2024

June 24

Breakin' On The One: Documentary Film Premiere

The Invitation | 2022

June 25

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere

June 26

Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED)

A Love Song | 2022

Summering | 2022

June 27

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3

Amelia's Children | 2023

June 28

The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1

Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand | 2023

Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic | 2023

John Crist: What Are We Doing? | 2022

Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall | 2023

Red Right Hand | 2024

Somewhere Quiet | 2023

June 30

Pride Across America: Livestream

Zappa | 2020

Everything leaving Hulu in June

June 1

Cloudburst | 2011

Just Friends | 2018

June 5

The Secret Garden | 2020

June 8

The Dog Knight | 2021

June 12

The Free Fall | 2021

June 14

The Burning Plain | 2008

Europa Report | 2013

Frontera | 2014

The Good Doctor | 2011

I Melt With You | 2011

Two Lovers | 2008

World's Greatest Dad | 2009

The Wrecking Crew | 2008

June 15

Chevalier | 2023

June 22

The Meg | 2018

June 23

The Accursed | 2021

Between Me and My Mind | 2019

Queens of Pain | 2020

Wildhood | 2021

June 30

A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013

Anchorman The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004

Anchorman 2 The Legend Continues | 2013

The Batman | 2022

Big Daddy | 1999

The Bounty Hunter | 2010

The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004

Come See The Paradise | 1990

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw | 2019

Good Boys | 2019

Joker | 2019

Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007

The Mask | 1994

Ocean's 8 | 2018

The Rundown | 2003

Skyline | 2010

Taken 3 | 2015

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion | 2006

300 | 2007