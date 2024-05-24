Max is ending spring the right way. The third season of Max's delightful Jean Smart-Hannah Einbinder comedy Hacks premiered early enough in the month to keep you laughing all through May, while the devastating wrestling drama The Iron Claw arrived later to rip your heart apart.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in May.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in May

Hacks

Hacks Season 3 (May 2, Max)

Sequins for spring? Groundbreaking. Jean Smart's Deborah Vance is back — and as fabulously dressed as ever — in a new season of Hacks, which picks up a year after comedy diva Deborah and writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) parted ways. Deborah is riding high after the success of her standup special, while Ava is chasing new opportunities in L.A., but they just can't seem to stay out of each other's orbits. Show biz is a small world after all. New guest stars this season include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn. -Kelly Connolly [Teaser]

The latest adaptation of a John Green novel is arriving. Turtles All the Way Down follows the life of 17-year-old Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced), who is trying her best to keep it together. She has struggled with obsessive–compulsive disorder, but new challenges arise when Aza reconnects with her childhood crush, Davis (Felix Mallard). If the film is anything like the book, it's set to boldly tackle the issues of mental health, happiness, and love. [Teaser]

ICYMI: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is returning for a second season, but it's undergoing a bit of an identity change and will now be called Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Our main girls Imogen Adams (Bailee Madison), Tabby Haworthe (Chandler Kinney), Faran Bryant (Zaria), Minnie Honrada (Malia Pyles), and Noa Olivar (Maia Reficco) are back and they are, of course, heading to summer school. But since this is another installment from the Pretty Little Liars franchise, we are expecting anything but a fun and relaxed time. [Teaser]

The uniquely tragic true story of the Von Erich family comes to life in this film directed by Sean Durkin, chronicling their efforts to make it in the cutthroat world of professional wrestling in the 1980s. The three brothers are played by a trio of It boys — Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson — with Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney as their parents. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Respectfully, Dune: Part One was basically a really long, really beautiful trailer for Dune: Part Two, which makes Part Two all the more thrilling. The Denis Villeneuve-directed film finds Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joining forces with the Fremen people (which includes his love interest, Zendaya's Chani, and his hype man, Javier Bardem's Stilgar), who live on the desert planet Arrakis, to wage war against the ruthless House Harkonnen (which includes Stellan Skarsgård's Baron and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha). -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

