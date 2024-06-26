Nathan Mitchell and Chace Crawford, The Boys Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The biggest news for Amazon Prime members this June is that Grubhub+ is now included with their memberships. But they might not have much of an appetite after watching the month's streaming TV highlight: the notoriously disgusting (in a good way) The Boys, which returns for Season 4. I mean, who's feasting on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs from your favorite local Italian joint when Homelander blows up someone's head into a chunky spurt of viscera?

Other best new shows and movies on Prime Video in June are the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days, which checks in with tennis legend Roger Federer at the end of his career; My Lady Jane, a spunky historical drama that rewrites the history of Lady Jane Grey, the Queen for Nine Days; and Counsel Culture, which is like The View but for guys. As for movies, the new Mean Girls and Oppenheimer are hitting Prime Video. It's not quite Barbenheimer, but it's pretty close.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in June, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in June

Emily Bader, My Lady Jane Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The Boys Season 4 (June 13)

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) knows he f---ed up. Not only has he lost the trust of The Boys, but he's also failed to keep his wife's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from turning to the dark side — aka joining the devil incarnate Homelander (Antony Starr) himself. And that's not to mention he only has months to live, thanks to the many Temp V doses he ingested last season. All this is to say that Butcher has never been more laser-focused in his mission to destroy Vought once and for all. And with Election Day looming and Chief Head Exploder Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inching toward the Oval Office, this mission is now about far more than his personal revenge. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything we know about The Boys Season 4] [More shows like The Boys]

Federer: Twelve Final Days (June 20)

Timed to get you amped up for the classiest tournament in professional tennis — the Wimbledon Championships, which begin July 1 — is this documentary about the classiest tennis player to ever, Roger Federer. It's focused on the final 12 days of his illustrious career, which concluded at the 2022 Laver Cup, where Fed paired up with his respected longtime rival Rafael Nadal as a doubles team. Federer: Twelve Final Days was directed by Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of Senna and Amy. [Trailer]

My Lady Jane Season 1 (June 27)

What if Lady Jane Grey, the teenage English noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days in the 16th century and executed for treason after her rivals doubted her right to succession, didn't have her head lopped off? And what if she were hornier and wilder? This new dramedy, based on the 2016 novel of the same name, plays "What if?" with history, mixing the titillation of Bridgerton with the humorous political maneuvering of The Great, but seemingly on half of the budget. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in June

June 1

Las Vegas S1-S5

21 & Over (Freevee)

All Saints

Animal Crackers

Annie (2014)

A Raisin In The Sun

At Close Range

Basic

Battlefield Earth

Bite The Bullet

Black Dynamite

Bloodsport

Blow Out

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brewster's Millions

Brick

Brick Mansions (Freevee)

Bruno

Buck And The Preacher

Class

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Cry Freedom

Dark Angel

Dark Blue

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Death At A Funeral

Diablo

Duck Soup

Edge Of Darkness

Eye Of The Needle

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Freevee)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Finding Forrester

Fireproof

Gigli

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Gridiron Gang

Guarding Tess

Hackers

Hector and the Search for Happiness (Freevee)

Hellfighters

High Noon

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

If Beale Street Could Talk (Freevee)

Igby Goes Down

Incendies

It Came From Outer Space

Johnny Mnemonic

Juan Of The Dead

Just Mercy

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

Last Tango In Paris

Layer Cake

Legion (Freevee)

Little Man

Macarthur

Man's Favorite Sport?

Midnight Run

Milk

Money Train

No Country For Old Men

No Good Deed

No Stranger Than Love

Noah

Not Without My Daughter

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior

Open Season

Outlaws And Angels

Overboard

Pariah

Paths Of Glory

Platoon

Precious

Predestination

Punch-Drunk Love

Quantum Of Solace

Revenge

Rise of the Guardians (Freevee)

Running with the Devil (Freevee)

Saved!

Six Degrees Of Separation

Skyfall

Sleepover

Soapdish

Some Kind Of Wonderful

St. Elmo's Fire

Stomp The Yard

Superbad (Unrated)

Takers

Tangerine

Teen Wolf

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

The African Queen

The Animal

The Battle Of Britain

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Danish Girl

The Fate of the Furious (Freevee)

The Haunting

The Hurricane

The Kids Are All Right

The Last Castle

The Lost Husband (Freevee)

The Man in the Moon

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Mechanic

The Missouri Breaks

The Quiet Man

The Russia House

The War Wagon

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

Tomahawk

Traffik (Freevee)

Vertical Limit

Written On The Wind

You Got Served

Zero Dark Thirty (Freevee)

June 3

Melting Me Softly S1

June 4

Mean Girls (2024)

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief

June 6

Counsel Culture

June 9

Daddy's Home

June 12

Black Mass

June 13

The Boys S4

June 15

Premier Boxing Champions

June 16

Anomalisa

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

The Grey

June 18

Oppenheimer

Power of the Dream

June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days

June 25

I Am: Celine Dion

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

June 26

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)

Judy

June 27

My Lady Jane

June 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

The K2 S1