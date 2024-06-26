Join or Sign In
Let's get grossed out by another season of The Boys
The biggest news for Amazon Prime members this June is that Grubhub+ is now included with their memberships. But they might not have much of an appetite after watching the month's streaming TV highlight: the notoriously disgusting (in a good way) The Boys, which returns for Season 4. I mean, who's feasting on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs from your favorite local Italian joint when Homelander blows up someone's head into a chunky spurt of viscera?
Other best new shows and movies on Prime Video in June are the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days, which checks in with tennis legend Roger Federer at the end of his career; My Lady Jane, a spunky historical drama that rewrites the history of Lady Jane Grey, the Queen for Nine Days; and Counsel Culture, which is like The View but for guys. As for movies, the new Mean Girls and Oppenheimer are hitting Prime Video. It's not quite Barbenheimer, but it's pretty close.
Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in June, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.
Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) knows he f---ed up. Not only has he lost the trust of The Boys, but he's also failed to keep his wife's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from turning to the dark side — aka joining the devil incarnate Homelander (Antony Starr) himself. And that's not to mention he only has months to live, thanks to the many Temp V doses he ingested last season. All this is to say that Butcher has never been more laser-focused in his mission to destroy Vought once and for all. And with Election Day looming and Chief Head Exploder Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inching toward the Oval Office, this mission is now about far more than his personal revenge. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything we know about The Boys Season 4] [More shows like The Boys]
Timed to get you amped up for the classiest tournament in professional tennis — the Wimbledon Championships, which begin July 1 — is this documentary about the classiest tennis player to ever, Roger Federer. It's focused on the final 12 days of his illustrious career, which concluded at the 2022 Laver Cup, where Fed paired up with his respected longtime rival Rafael Nadal as a doubles team. Federer: Twelve Final Days was directed by Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of Senna and Amy. [Trailer]
What if Lady Jane Grey, the teenage English noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days in the 16th century and executed for treason after her rivals doubted her right to succession, didn't have her head lopped off? And what if she were hornier and wilder? This new dramedy, based on the 2016 novel of the same name, plays "What if?" with history, mixing the titillation of Bridgerton with the humorous political maneuvering of The Great, but seemingly on half of the budget. [Trailer]
June 1
Las Vegas S1-S5
21 & Over (Freevee)
All Saints
Animal Crackers
Annie (2014)
A Raisin In The Sun
At Close Range
Basic
Battlefield Earth
Bite The Bullet
Black Dynamite
Bloodsport
Blow Out
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brewster's Millions
Brick
Brick Mansions (Freevee)
Bruno
Buck And The Preacher
Class
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Cry Freedom
Dark Angel
Dark Blue
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Death At A Funeral
Diablo
Duck Soup
Edge Of Darkness
Eye Of The Needle
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Freevee)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Finding Forrester
Fireproof
Gigli
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Gridiron Gang
Guarding Tess
Hackers
Hector and the Search for Happiness (Freevee)
Hellfighters
High Noon
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
If Beale Street Could Talk (Freevee)
Igby Goes Down
Incendies
It Came From Outer Space
Johnny Mnemonic
Juan Of The Dead
Just Mercy
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
Last Tango In Paris
Layer Cake
Legion (Freevee)
Little Man
Macarthur
Man's Favorite Sport?
Midnight Run
Milk
Money Train
No Country For Old Men
No Good Deed
No Stranger Than Love
Noah
Not Without My Daughter
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Open Season
Outlaws And Angels
Overboard
Pariah
Paths Of Glory
Platoon
Precious
Predestination
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantum Of Solace
Revenge
Rise of the Guardians (Freevee)
Running with the Devil (Freevee)
Saved!
Six Degrees Of Separation
Skyfall
Sleepover
Soapdish
Some Kind Of Wonderful
St. Elmo's Fire
Stomp The Yard
Superbad (Unrated)
Takers
Tangerine
Teen Wolf
The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
The African Queen
The Animal
The Battle Of Britain
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Danish Girl
The Fate of the Furious (Freevee)
The Haunting
The Hurricane
The Kids Are All Right
The Last Castle
The Lost Husband (Freevee)
The Man in the Moon
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mechanic
The Missouri Breaks
The Quiet Man
The Russia House
The War Wagon
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar
Tomahawk
Traffik (Freevee)
Vertical Limit
Written On The Wind
You Got Served
Zero Dark Thirty (Freevee)
June 3
Melting Me Softly S1
June 4
Mean Girls (2024)
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief
June 6
Counsel Culture
June 9
Daddy's Home
June 12
Black Mass
June 13
The Boys S4
June 15
Premier Boxing Champions
June 16
Anomalisa
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
The Grey
June 18
Oppenheimer
Power of the Dream
June 20
Federer: Twelve Final Days
June 25
I Am: Celine Dion
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
June 26
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)
Judy
June 27
My Lady Jane
June 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
The K2 S1