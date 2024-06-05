X

All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (June 2024)

It's game over for All American: Homecoming

TV Guide Editors

As we enter the summer months, schools are out and pools are in. But which TV shows will be out and in? Our list of all the series that have been canceled and renewed in June is already heating up, starting with plenty of announcements from The CW. The biggest news at the network is that after months of speculation, we finally know the fate of All American and its spin-off, All American: Homecoming. Football drama All American has been picked up for Season 7 — but college-set spin-off series Homecoming has been canceled and will end with its upcoming third season. Meanwhile, Paramount+ has handed out an early Season 3 renewal to Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below. 

TV show cancellations

  • All American: Homecoming, The CW: The All American spin-off, which follows athletes at an HBCU, will end with its upcoming third season, which is set to premiere July 8. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement that she was "devastated" by the news. (June 5, Deadline)

TV show renewals

  • Criminal Minds: Evolution, Paramount+: One day before the Season 2 premiere, the Criminal Minds revival scored an early renewal for Season 3. (June 5, Paramount+)
  • All American, The CW: The football drama was one of the network's biggest bubble shows, especially with new owners Nexstar shaking things up, but it will be back for Season 7 in 2025. (June 3, The CW)
  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The CW: Abracadabra! The CW just pulled an 11th season of the magic competition series out of its hat. (June 3, The CW)
  • The Chosen, The CW: Technically, Season 4 is already out online, but the fourth season of the independently produced biblical drama was picked up to air on The CW on Sept. 1. (June 3, The CW) 