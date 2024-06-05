All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (June 2024)

As we enter the summer months, schools are out and pools are in. But which TV shows will be out and in? Our list of all the series that have been canceled and renewed in June is already heating up, starting with plenty of announcements from The CW. The biggest news at the network is that after months of speculation, we finally know the fate of All American and its spin-off, All American: Homecoming. Football drama All American has been picked up for Season 7 — but college-set spin-off series Homecoming has been canceled and will end with its upcoming third season. Meanwhile, Paramount+ has handed out an early Season 3 renewal to Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below.

TV show cancellations

All American: Homecoming, The CW: The All American spin-off, which follows athletes at an HBCU, will end with its upcoming third season, which is set to premiere July 8. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement that she was "devastated" by the news. (June 5, Deadline)

TV show renewals