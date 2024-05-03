X

All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (May 2024)

The verdict is in on Night Court's fate

TV Guide Editors

Let's hope the May showers this year are torrents of TV show renewals and not a deluge of cancellations. With upfronts — the broadcast networks' time to finalize fall schedules — currently underway, we should get a lot of information about which of your favorite shows will be back for future seasons later this year and which won't be back... ever again. CBS already announced all of its renewals and cancellations and released its fall schedule, but ABC, Fox, The CW, and NBC still have some loose ends to tie up. In fact, NBC made the first decision of the month, handing out a Season 3 renewal to its top comedy Night Court.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below. 

TV show cancellations

  • No cancellations yet

TV show renewals

  • Night Court, NBC: The verdict is in for NBC's top comedy: Night Court is coming back for Season 3. Deadline reports we can expect 18 more episodes of the continuation of the 1980s hit. (May 3, NBC)
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC: The game show with the biggest rhetorical question in its title will return to ABC's summer programming. (May 3, Variety)
  • Claim to Fame, ABC: The reality competition hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas challenges relatives of celebrities to live together Big Brother style. Season 3 will air in July. (May 3, Variety)
  • Press Your Luck, ABC: No Whammy! Elizabeth Banks hosts the do-over of this popular 1980s game show, which will be back for Season 6. (May 3, Variety)