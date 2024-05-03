All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (May 2024)

Let's hope the May showers this year are torrents of TV show renewals and not a deluge of cancellations. With upfronts — the broadcast networks' time to finalize fall schedules — currently underway, we should get a lot of information about which of your favorite shows will be back for future seasons later this year and which won't be back... ever again. CBS already announced all of its renewals and cancellations and released its fall schedule, but ABC, Fox, The CW, and NBC still have some loose ends to tie up. In fact, NBC made the first decision of the month, handing out a Season 3 renewal to its top comedy Night Court.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below.

TV show cancellations

No cancellations yet

TV show renewals