Fox Fall TV Shows 2024: The Complete Schedule

Gina Torres, 9-1-1: Lone Star Kevin Estrada/FOX

If you love shows about people saving lives in a specific American state, you're in luck — Fox has two of them. In addition to 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is staying put on Fox despite 9-1-1's move to ABC, Fox is debuting Rescue: HI-Surf, a new drama following heavy-water lifeguards who patrol O'ahu's North Shore, a famously dangerous stretch of coastline. Even better: On Fox's newly released fall 2024 TV schedule, the two shows are airing back to back on Monday nights. Get excited for the inevitable crossover. Fox also announced that a special episode of Rescue: HI-Surf will air after Super Bowl LIX, riding the wave of the biggest TV audience of the year.

One year after a strange fall on TV as writers and actors went on strike for fair wages last year, Fox's fall 2024 lineup is a mix of old and new. A pair of familiar dramas — 9-1-1: Lone Star and Accused — are on the calendar, alongside returning comedies The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Krapopolis. But a number of favorites are being held for midseason — including The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, Animal Control, and MasterChef — leaving room for new shows to make their fall premieres.

In addition to Rescue: HI-Surf, Fox is debuting the new drama Murder in a Small Town, a crime procedural (you'll never guess where this is going) about a former big-city cop who moves to a seemingly idyllic small town hiding its share of secrets, based on L.R. Wright's series of Karl Alberg novels. New medical drama Doc will premiere at midseason.

More TV schedules:

On the comedy side, Universal Basic Guys joins the network's Sunday night animation lineup. The comedy, about brothers who lose their jobs to automation and are given money as part of a new universal basic income program, has already been renewed for a second season before its premiere. At midseason, the Denis Leary-led Going Dutch will make its debut.

Here's everything you need to know about Fox's 2024-2025 TV lineup.

Renewed Fox TV shows returning in fall 2024

Dramas: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused

Comedies: Bob's Burgers, Krapopolis, The Simpsons

Unscripted: The Floor, Hell's Kitchen, The Masked Singer, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Renewed Fox TV shows returning midseason

Dramas: Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady

Comedies: Family Guy, Animal Control, The Great North, Grimsburg

Unscripted: Crime Scene Kitchen, Extracted, LEGO Masters, MasterChef, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef

New Fox TV shows for the 2024-2025 season

Dramas: Rescue: HI-Surf, Murder in a Small Town, Doc (midseason)

Comedies: Universal Basic Guys, Going Dutch (midseason)

Unscripted: Extracted (midseason)

Canceled Fox TV shows that won't be back in 2024

Housebroken

Check out the full Fox fall TV schedule below. New series in bold. All times listed in Eastern Time.

Robbie Magasiva and Arielle Kebbel, Rescue: HI-Surf Karen Neal/FOX

Fox fall TV 2024 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5)

9 p.m.: Rescue: HI-Surf (Season 1)

Fox fall TV 2024 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: Accused (Season 2)

9 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (Season 1)

Fox fall TV 2024 Wednesday night schedule

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 12)

9 p.m.: The Floor (Season 2)

Fox fall TV 2024 Thursday night schedule

8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Season 23)

9 p.m.: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 3)

Fox fall TV 2024 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Fox fall TV 2024 Saturday night schedule

7 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Fox fall TV 2024 Sunday night schedule

7 p.m.: NFL on Fox

7:30 p.m.: The OT/Fox Animation Encores

8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 36)

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (Season 1)

9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Season 15)

9:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (Season 2)