FX Fall TV Shows 2024: The Complete Schedule and Premiere Dates

John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges, The Old Man FX

You better get off that lawn, because The Old Man is coming back. FX has announced the premiere dates for its fall lineup of TV shows, and the Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow drama about older guys kicking ass returns for its second season on Sept. 12. It's the biggest show of FX's fall schedule, which was formally announced at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

Surrounding it will be a handful of new shows, including Brian Jordan Alvarez's English Teacher, a comedy about a school teacher (Alvarez) in Austin, Texas, trying to remain principled while dealing with the politics of the job and the brashness of the students, and American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, a drama detailing the tragic rise and fall of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who went from promising NFL star to convicted murderer.

Check out the full FX fall TV schedule below. New shows are in bold. All times listed in Eastern Time.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez FX

FX fall TV 2024 premiere dates

Friday, Aug. 23

10 p.m.: FX's The New York Times Presents: "Lie To Fly"

Monday, Sept. 2

10 p.m.: English Teacher (series premiere; streams on Hulu the next day)

Thursday, Sept. 12

10 p.m.: The Old Man (two-episode Season 2 premiere; streams on Hulu the next day)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

10 p.m.: American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (two-episode series premiere; streams on Hulu the next day)

Friday, Sept. 27

10 p.m.: Social Studies (two-episode series premiere; streams on Hulu the next day)