Exactly one year after the start of the 2023 writers strike left TV Town pulling out its collective hair trying to figure out what to put on the air, CBS announced its schedule for the 2024-2025 fall TV season, and it's back to business, baby. Well, provided the potential IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) strike doesn't happen and disrupt another season of television, but that's another story.

The most-watched broadcast show of the season (with help from the cushy post-Super Bowl premiere slot), Justin Hartley's Tracker, moves to a new time slot on Sundays, inching up an hour to anchor the evening and lead into a new season of The Equalizer at 9/8c. Come midseason, they will be joined by new series Watson, a reimagining of Sherlock Holmes' partner, starring Morris Chestnut.

Mondays will be NCIS night, with the original NCIS paired with the new prequel series NCIS: Origins (here's everything we know about NCIS: Origins), which tells the story of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Tuesdays belong to the FBI franchise, with FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International all airing back to back to back. Survivor anchors Wednesday nights once again, and it will be joined by the new mountaineering competition The Summit.

Young Sheldon may be ending, but the spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage keeps The Big Bang Theory prequel's vibes going at 8/7c on Thursdays, followed by a new season of Ghosts, Kathy Bates' new series Matlock, and Season 2 of Elsbeth. S.W.A.T., Fire Country, and the final season of Blue Bloods hold down Friday nights, with the NCIS: Sydney taking over for Blue Bloods at midseason.

Renewed CBS TV shows returning in fall 2024

48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, The Neighborhood, Survivor, S.W.A.T.

Renewed CBS TV shows returning midseason

NCIS: Sydney

New CBS TV shows for the 2024-2025 season

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS: Origins, Poppa's House, The Summit, Watson

Canceled CBS TV shows that won't be back

Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Loteria Loca, NCIS: Hawai'i, So Help Me Todd, Young Sheldon

Austin Stowell, NCIS: Origins CBS

Check out the full CBS fall TV schedule below. New series in bold.

CBS fall TV 2024 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 7)

8:30 p.m.: Poppa's House (Season 1)

9 p.m.: NCIS (Season 22)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (Season 1)

CBS fall TV 2024 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: FBI (Season 7)

9 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 4)

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6)

CBS fall TV 2024 Wednesday night schedule (early fall)

8 p.m.: Survivor (Season 47)

9:30 p.m.: The Summit (Season 1)

CBS fall TV 2024 Wednesday night schedule (mid-winter)

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

9 p.m.: Raid the Cage

10 p.m.: Hollywood Squares

CBS fall TV 2024 Thursday night schedule (late fall)

8 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 1)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 4)

9 p.m.: Matlock (Season 1)

10 p.m.: Elsbeth (Season 2)

CBS fall TV 2024 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 8)

9 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 3)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 14 Part 2)

CBS fall TV 2024 Friday night schedule (midseason)

8 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (Season 2)

9 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 3)

10 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 8)

CBS fall TV 2024 Saturday night schedule

8 p.m.: Drama repeats

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

CBS fall TV 2024 Sunday night schedule

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Tracker (Season 2)

9 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 5)

10 p.m.: Drama repeats

CBS fall TV 2024 Sunday night schedule (midseason)

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Tracker (Season 2)

9 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 5)

10 p.m.: Watson (Season 1)