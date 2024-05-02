Join or Sign In
Tracker is on the move
Exactly one year after the start of the 2023 writers strike left TV Town pulling out its collective hair trying to figure out what to put on the air, CBS announced its schedule for the 2024-2025 fall TV season, and it's back to business, baby. Well, provided the potential IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) strike doesn't happen and disrupt another season of television, but that's another story.
The most-watched broadcast show of the season (with help from the cushy post-Super Bowl premiere slot), Justin Hartley's Tracker, moves to a new time slot on Sundays, inching up an hour to anchor the evening and lead into a new season of The Equalizer at 9/8c. Come midseason, they will be joined by new series Watson, a reimagining of Sherlock Holmes' partner, starring Morris Chestnut.
The ultimate guide to what to watch in May
Mondays will be NCIS night, with the original NCIS paired with the new prequel series NCIS: Origins (here's everything we know about NCIS: Origins), which tells the story of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Tuesdays belong to the FBI franchise, with FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International all airing back to back to back. Survivor anchors Wednesday nights once again, and it will be joined by the new mountaineering competition The Summit.
Young Sheldon may be ending, but the spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage keeps The Big Bang Theory prequel's vibes going at 8/7c on Thursdays, followed by a new season of Ghosts, Kathy Bates' new series Matlock, and Season 2 of Elsbeth. S.W.A.T., Fire Country, and the final season of Blue Bloods hold down Friday nights, with the NCIS: Sydney taking over for Blue Bloods at midseason.
48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, The Neighborhood, Survivor, S.W.A.T.
NCIS: Sydney
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS: Origins, Poppa's House, The Summit, Watson
Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Loteria Loca, NCIS: Hawai'i, So Help Me Todd, Young Sheldon
Check out the full CBS fall TV schedule below. New series in bold.
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 7)
8:30 p.m.: Poppa's House (Season 1)
9 p.m.: NCIS (Season 22)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (Season 1)
8 p.m.: FBI (Season 7)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 4)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6)
8 p.m.: Survivor (Season 47)
9:30 p.m.: The Summit (Season 1)
8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night
9 p.m.: Raid the Cage
10 p.m.: Hollywood Squares
8 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 1)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 4)
9 p.m.: Matlock (Season 1)
10 p.m.: Elsbeth (Season 2)
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 8)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 3)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 14 Part 2)
8 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (Season 2)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 3)
10 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 8)
8 p.m.: Drama repeats
10 p.m.: 48 Hours
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: Tracker (Season 2)
9 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 5)
10 p.m.: Drama repeats
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: Tracker (Season 2)
9 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 5)
10 p.m.: Watson (Season 1)