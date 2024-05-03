ABC's 2024 Summer TV Schedule

Join or Sign In
If you're hoping to be entertained this summer, ABC has got you covered. The finale of Jeopardy! Masters may be airing in May, but there are plenty of game shows launching new seasons. Celebrity Family Feud, for one, is returning and celebrating its 10th anniversary in addition to its 100th episode. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is also coming back, with a new twist of "two celebrity contestants playing together with the hope of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice." And we can't forget about Press Your Luck, the series hosted by Elizabeth Banks that's all about avoiding the WHAMMY.
ABC is also introducing a new game show this summer: Lucky 13 co-hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez. The premise is simple: Answer 13 true-or-false questions, and predict whether they answered them correctly.
Elsewhere, Bachelor Nation should be thrilled to know The Bachelorette is launching its new season in July. Jenn Tran is the franchise's first Asian American lead, and her journey to find love will kick off with a two-hour premiere.
See below for ABC's full schedule for summer 2024.
(All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.)
Wednesday, May 22
8 p.m.: Jeopardy! Masters (season finale)
Sunday, June 2
8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out
Monday, July 8
8 p.m.: The Bachelorette (season premiere)
Tuesday, July 9
8 p.m.: Family Feud: Decades of Laughs (special)
9 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)
Wednesday, July 10
8 p.m.: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (season premiere)
9 p.m.: Claim to Fame (season premiere)
Thursday, July 11
8 p.m.: The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One (only broadcast on ABC)
Tuesday, July 16
8 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud
9 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (Season 2 returns)
Thursday, July 18
8 p.m.: Press Your Luck (season premiere)
9 p.m.: Lucky 13 (series premiere)