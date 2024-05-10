X

NBC Fall TV Shows 2024: The Complete Schedule

Is St. Denis Medical the next Abbott Elementary?

Tim Surette
When it comes to NBC's fall TV schedule, you already know half of what's going to be there. Five of the network's returning scripted shows will have been around for 10 years or more when the 2024-2025 fall TV season starts, showing just how valuable reliable procedurals are for NBC. (Or how desperate broadcast television is for new ideas.)

Wednesdays will once again belong to the Chicago One shows, with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. airing back-to-back-to-back. Thursdays are all about Law & Order, with the flagship series returning for its 24th season and Law & Order: SVU back for Season 26. Noticeably absent is Law & Order: Organized Crime; don't worry, it hasn't been canceled. It will be moving over to Peacock as a streaming exclusive for its next season. 

NBC's new series will be sprinkled throughout the week. Zachary Quinto's medical drama Brilliant Minds will follow The Voice on Mondays, the hospital mockumentary St. Denis Medical — NBC's attempt at something like Abbott Elementary — leads off Tuesdays and will be paired with NBC's top comedy Night Court, and Reba McEntire's multicam comedy Happy's Place kicks off Friday nights.

Renewed NBC TV shows returning in fall 2024

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Found, The Irrational, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court

Renewed NBC TV shows returning midseason

Deal or No Deal Island

New NBC TV shows for the 2024-2025 season

Brilliant Minds, Happy's Place, St. Denis Medical, The Americas (midseason), Destination X (midseason), The Hunting Party (midseason)

Canceled NBC TV shows that won't be back

Extended Family, La Brea, Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, Transplant

Check out the full NBC fall TV schedule below. New series in bold.

NBC fall TV 2024 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: The Voice (Season 26)
10 p.m.: Brilliant Minds (Season 1)

NBC fall TV 2024 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (Season 1)
8:30 p.m.: Night Court (Season 3)
9 p.m.: The Voice (Season 26)
10 p.m.: The Irrational (Season 2)

NBC fall TV 2024 Wednesday night schedule

8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 10)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 13)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 12)

NBC fall TV 2024 Thursday night schedule

8 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 24)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 26)
10 p.m.: Found (Season 2)

NBC fall TV 2024 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: Happy's Place (Season 1)
8:30 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 3)
9 p.m.: Dateline NBC

NBC fall TV 2024 Saturday night schedule

7 p.m. ET: Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)
7:30 p.m. ET: Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

NBC fall TV 2024 Sunday night schedule

7 p.m. ET: Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)
8:20 p.m. ET: NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)