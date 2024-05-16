The CW Fall TV Shows 2024: The Complete Schedule

Sophie Turner, Joan Andy Lo Po/Snowed-In Productions

The CW announced its fall 2024 TV schedule, and with Riverdale over (and may it rest in peace), the network has lost its most reliable chaos agent. But at least the network — which is still undergoing massive changes under its new Nexstar ownership — now has room for the new limited series Joan, in which Sophie Turner stars as a British diamond thief. (This is vaguely reminiscent of the inexplicable Riverdale-Uncut Gems crossover...) That will premiere on Wednesdays at 9/8c in the fall, right after new episodes of the returning CW series Sullivan's Crossing.

Also returning in the fall is the Tyler Hoechlin-Elizabeth Tulloch series Superman & Lois, which heads into its fourth and final season, airing Thursdays at 8/7c. It will be the lead-in for the Librarians sequel series, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, which, for anyone unfamiliar with the original TNT series, is about time-traveling librarians.

On Mondays, the network will air two new unscripted shows based on board games: Trivial Pursuit, hosted by Levar Burton, and Scrabble, hosted by Raven-Symone. And premiering mid-season are Leighton Meester's new procedural Good Cop/Bad Cop and the David Thewlis-starring mystery series Sherlock & Daughter. The CW's new love of sports programming continues Saturday, with its most recent pickup of Pac-12 college football (or whatever is left of it, anyway) joining NASCAR and ACC college football.

All-American, Wild Cards, Family Law, and Walker are still in limbo, and the network is expected to make a decision on them in the future. All-American: Homecoming will air its new season this summer.

Here's everything you need to know about The CW's 2024-2025 TV lineup.

Renewed CW TV shows returning in fall 2024

Dramas: Sullivan's Crossing, Superman & Lois

Unscripted: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Sports: Inside the NFL

New CW TV shows for the 2024-2025 season



Dramas: Joan, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Unscripted: Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, WWE NXT (broadcast television debut)

New CW TV shows premiering midseason

Dramas: Good Cop/Bad Cop, Sherlock & Daughter

Check out the full CW fall TV schedule below. New shows are in bold. All times listed in Eastern Time.

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin, Superman & Lois The CW

The CW fall TV 2024 Monday night schedule

8 p.m.: Trivial Pursuit

9 p.m.: Scrabble

The CW fall TV 2024 Tuesday night schedule

8 p.m.: WWE NXT (broadcast television debut)

The CW fall TV 2024 Wednesday night schedule

8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing (Season 2)

9 p.m.: Joan

The CW fall TV 2024 Thursday night schedule

8 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Season 4)

9 p.m.: The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The CW fall TV 2024 Friday night schedule

8 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 13)

9 p.m.: Inside the NFL (Season 2)

The CW fall TV 2024 Saturday night schedule

CW Sports Saturday

The CW fall TV 2024 Sunday night schedule

7 p.m.: The CW Sunday Movie Night