ABC Fall TV Shows 2024: The Complete Schedule

Grey's Anatomy will keep you up late this fall
Let's get this out of the way: Thursday night is still Grey's Anatomy night. But in ABC's fall 2024 TV schedule, primetime television's longest-running medical drama ever — which will mark its 21st season this fall — is moving time slots, shifting back to 10/9c for the first time since Season 2 (when it aired on Sundays). Change comes for us all.
The move makes room for the new medical drama on the block, Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey, which stars Joshua Jackson as the new doctor on board a luxury cruise ship. The series, which also stars Don Johnson, will air Thursdays at 9/8c, sandwiched between Grey's Anatomy and first responder hit 9-1-1 — which was also co-created by Ryan Murphy.
ABC's other new scripted drama this fall is High Potential, a crime drama starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson as a brilliant single mom who teams up with a by-the-books detective to crack cases. The show will air Tuesdays at 10/9c, with Dancing with the Stars as its lead-in.
On the unscripted front, the network is handing out a rose (and hopefully some comfortable shoes) to The Golden Bachelorette, which, like The Golden Bachelor before it, will follow contestants in their golden years as they search for a second chance at love. ABC has announced that fan-favorite Joan Vassos will be the new Golden Bachelorette, and the network is extending the episodes by 30 minutes compared to The Golden Bachelor's hourlong episodes. The new series will air Wednesdays at 8/7c, and another new show will close out the night — the docuseries Scamanda, based on the podcast of the same name.
In between the new shows, Abbott Elementary is holding down the fort for ABC's comedies as the only sitcom on the network's fall schedule. The Conners will return at midseason for its farewell outing. Dramas The Rookie and Will Trent are also being held for midseason, along with reality favorites like American Idol and The Bachelor.
Here's everything you need to know about ABC's 2024-2025 TV lineup.
Dramas: 9-1-1, Grey's Anatomy
Comedies: Abbott Elementary
Unscripted: Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank, America's Funniest Home Videos
Dramas: The Rookie, Will Trent
Comedies: The Conners
Unscripted: American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, What Would You Do?
Dramas: High Potential, Doctor Odyssey
Unscripted: The Golden Bachelorette, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (midseason)
Docuseries: Scamanda
Station 19, The Good Doctor, Not Dead Yet
Check out the full ABC fall TV schedule below. New shows are in bold. All times listed in Eastern Time.
8 p.m.: Monday Night Football on select Mondays/TBA programming
8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
10 p.m.: High Potential (Season 1)
8 p.m.: The Golden Bachelorette (Season 1)
9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Season 4)
10 p.m.: Scamanda (Season 1)
8 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 8)
9 p.m.: Doctor Odyssey (Season 1)
10 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (Season 21)
8 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 16)
9 p.m.: 20/20 (Season 47; two hours)
7:30 p.m.: College Football
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 35)
8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney (too many seasons to count)