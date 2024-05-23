Join or Sign In
Will Shazam be beat?
Fox's 2024 summer TV schedule is here and I will be honest with you: It looks about as exciting as a summer with your TV turned off. And let's face it, why would any network put any effort into scheduling television this summer when the 2024 Summer Olympics are airing on NBC? TV execs not associated with NBC, take the season off, you've earned it.
But if you are into music-related game shows or Gordon Ramsay, then Fox is the place to be. The end of May sees new seasons of Don't Forget the Lyrics, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, Beat Shazam, The Quiz with Balls, and MasterChef: Generations, while June is blessed with new episodes of Name That Tune and the new series The 1% Club, hosted by Patton Oswalt.
See below for Fox's full schedule for summer 2024.
(All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.)
Thursday, May 16
8 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice
9 p.m.: Don't Forget the Lyrics (season premiere)
Wednesday, May 22
8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (season finale)
9 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (season premiere)
Tuesday, May 28
8 p.m.: Beat Shazam (season premiere)
9 p.m.: The Quiz with Balls (series premiere)
Wednesday, May 29
8 p.m.: MasterChef: Generations (season premiere)
9 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars
Monday, June 3
8 p.m.: Name That Tune (season premiere)
9 p.m.: The 1% Club (broadcast premiere, previously aired on Prime Video)