CBS's 2024 Summer TV Schedule

Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King Brian Douglas/Paramount+

CBS helped weather the writers and actors strikes last year by adding a proven cable and streaming hit — Yellowstone — to its schedule to fill in some gaps while its usual procedural-heavy roster was delayed. But even though Hollywood is back to work, CBS is using a similar tactic for a season so dry you'd think TV was on strike again: the barren wasteland known as the summer TV schedule. CBS faithful, get ready for (a broadcast friendly edit of) Tulsa King.

The Paramount+ crime comedy from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, a New York City mobster who is exiled to Oklahoma, where he starts up a new criminal enterprise with an unlikely crew. The nine-episode first season makes its CBS debut starting Sunday, July 14.

Big Brother returns for its summer session with a two-night premiere starting Wednesday, July 17, and will air on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. CBS's lone new series this summer is The Real CSI: Miami, a true-crime series from Jerry Bruckheimer that looks at real-life cases, starting June 26.

See below for CBS's full schedule for summer 2024. All times listed in Eastern Time. New shows are in bold.

CBS 2024 summer TV schedule

(All programming will also stream on Paramount+.)

Friday, June 7

8 p.m.: The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (special)

Friday, June 14

8 p.m.: Greatest @Home Videos: Father's Day Edition (special)

Sunday, June 16

8 p.m.: The 77th Annual Tony Awards (special)

Wednesday, June 26

8 p.m.: The Real CSI: Miami (Season 1)

9 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)

Sunday, July 14

8 p.m.: Tulsa King (Season 1, broadcast premiere)

Wednesday, July 17

9 p.m.: Big Brother (Season 26)



Thursday, July 18

9 p.m.: Big Brother (Season 26)

Sunday, July 21

8 p.m.: Big Brother (Season 26)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

8 p.m.: Let's Make a Deal Primetime